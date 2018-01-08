A former employee of Tesla facing a lawsuit from the auto maker has filed a counterclaim over what he calls "defamatory statements."

Last month, Tesla filed a lawsuit against Martin Tripp, accusing him of hacking into computers at the company's battery factory in Nevada, taking confidential information and combining it with false information in leaks to the media.

Now, according to a claim filed in U.S. District Court in Nevada, Tripp is countersuing Tesla for "several false or defamatory statements" or implications about him.

Among the examples cited: an email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent in June accusing a Tesla employee of "extensive and damaging sabotage to our operations."

In the counterclaim, Tripp denies performing any sabotage against the company.

Tripp also denied allegations he sent a threatening email to Musk or planned to "shoot the place up," as referenced in published reports last month.

"Even if Counterdefendant did receive a phone call from someone who alleged Mr. Tripp was going to 'shoot . . . up' the Gigafactory, Counterdefendant did not, based upon information and belief, conduct a reasonable investigation to determine whether the

purported caller was actually a 'friend of Mr. Tripp' before making the foregoing false and defamatory publication, such as obtaining the name of the caller or ascertaining how the caller knew Mr. Tripp," reads an excerpt from the filing.

The claim said Tripp met with two deputies from the Storey County Sheriff's Office, and noted he was "visibly shaken and was crying." The sheriff's office concluded there was no credible threat, according to the claim.

Tripp also claims Musk suggested on Twitter he might be receiving compensation from a Business Insider reporter for information about the company, an allegation Tripp denies in his counterclaim.

Indeed, very simple question. To be specific: @lopezlinette, did you compensate or promise to compensate Martin Tripp for inside information about Tesla? Did he, under that inducement, provide you with exaggerated negative info, which you printed, but turned out to be untrue? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2018

In an interview with The Washington Post last month, Tripp said he was seeking protections as a whistleblower, claiming hundreds of Model 3 electric cars had punctured batteries. In their lawsuit, Tesla said those claims were false.

