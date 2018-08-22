Republican-congressman-turned-Fox-News-host Jason Chaffetz and Republican-governor-turned-Fox-News-host Mike Huckabee agreed Tuesday night that the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation won't have as big an impact on voters as the murder of college student Mollie Tibbetts by an undocumented immigrant.

"Personally, I don't believe that the Cohen and Manafort story really moves the meter in one direction," Chaffetz said while filling in for Laura Ingraham on the Fox News show "The Ingraham Angle."

"But what does touch the hearts, what does touch people's emotion, is what happened to Mollie Tibbetts because they can relate to her and she was murdered. And all the polls are showing that the number one issue is immigration," he said.

More: Undocumented immigrant charged with murder in killing of Iowa student

More: Here's what the fates of Manafort and Cohen will mean for the Russia probe

Manafort, a former lobbyist and Trump campaign manager, was convicted by a jury on eight fraud charges Tuesday. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felonies on the same day.

Prosecutors said that Cohen's payment ahead of the 2016 election to keep porn star Stormy Daniels quiet about an alleged 2006 affair with Trump amounted to an illegal campaign contribution. Cohen claimed Trump directed him to make the payment.

Chaffetz and Huckabee said Manafort and Cohen's crimes had nothing to do with Russia, which is supposed to be the focus of Mueller's investigation. For that reason, as well as the white collar nature of the crime, that story was unlikely to move public opinion, they reasoned.

But a story about a young woman who was brutally murdered, is something Americans can to relate to, they said.

"There's not a lot of sympathy , even among Republicans, for Paul Manafort for tax evasion or for lying about bank documents," Huckabee said. "But all of us are attached to the unnecessary death of a young lady whose life was ahead of her and who's dead because we have a broken immigration system. And I think the Republicans have a great opportunity to say, 'Let's fix this.'"

Chaffetz asked Huckabee how he thought they can talk about Tibbetts' murder without being accused of politicizing her death.

Huckabee dismissed those concerns because he said liberals politicized the high shooting in Parkland, Florida, and "every shooting that happens."

The day in pictures

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com