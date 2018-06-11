Voters who find themselves waiting in long lines on Election Day will have a new friend on the internet: A small group of volunteers who’ll quickly have pizza delivered to make the wait go faster.

Dubbed “Pizza to The Polls,” the group of three friends sent pizza to waiting voters during the 2016 election and are back for the midterms.

Yes, it’s real: They’ve already sent more than 1,174 pizzas to voters this election season, and they're poised to deliver many more Tuesday. They enlist the help of delivery drivers to make sure pizzas end up in the hands of voters even if they're stuck in a county clerk's office or municipal office basement polling site.

“We’re big fans of voting and want to make it easy and take some of the dreariness away,” said Scott Duncombe, 33, of Portland, Oregon. Duncombe and his friends sent 2,368 pizzas to 128 polling places across 24 states in the 2016 election. Donors can contribute online, and that’s also where voters can request a delivery.

Duncombe and his friends work for task-management software company Zapier, which both powers their system and provides updated data on deliveries, which have recently been dispatched to polling sites in Arkansas, Chicago, Nebraska, California and Alaska. Each delivery is tied to a social media post from an on-site voter showing the line.

“It has such a wonderful effect of bringing people together,” Duncombe said.

As a reminder, it's illegal to pay or compensate a voter for picking a certain candidate; Pizza to the Polls is non-partisan, and tries to send a mix of toppings, along with gluten-free crusts, when possible, Duncombe said.

