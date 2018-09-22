CINCINNATI – Zoey Oxley had just submitted a paper for her viewing performance class when she realized she had done something terribly wrong.

The Ohio University freshman studio art major didn't call her professor, John Hendel, the right name.

But this wasn't just a misspelling.

Oxley, who just began classes at the end of August, had forgotten Hendel's name when she began writing, so she used a nickname she intended to replace once finished.

That nickname? "Professor whats his nuts."

Oxley told The Enquirer on Friday that when she was looking over her paper, she joked about what would happen if she accidentally submitted it with said name.

She did.

Oxley detailed the mishap Thursday in a tweet that has since gone viral.

A series of unfortunate events: pic.twitter.com/xSnT0JTYPV — zo !!! (@Zoeyoxley) September 20, 2018

Oxley said she realized her mistake almost immediately after she turned in the paper.

"As soon as ... I realized what I had done, I immediately started to freak out," she told The Enquirer.

So, she wrote Hendel an email apologizing for her mistake.

"Professor Hendel, I am writing this email very embarrassingly," the email began. "As I began writing my paper, I wrote out the template. Unfortunately, I could not remember your last name, so I filled it with something completely unprofessional."

She continued: "It was my intention to change the name before submission, but it completely slipped my mind."

Oxley further apologized for the "lack of respect that was used," hoped the mistake would not reflect poorly on her. She said she would call him by the correct name next time.

Despite Oxley's attempt to resubmit the assignment, the original copy ended up in Hendel's hands.

A student emailed me, profusely apologizing for getting my name wrong at the top of their paper, and I was like, “Thanks, whatever, nbd.” Then I got to their paper and saw their instructor was “Professor whats his nuts” — John Hendel (@Hendyhendel) September 19, 2018

He said in a tweet Wednesday, that at first he was confused about why Oxley was profusely apologizing.

"I was like, 'Thanks, whatever, nbd,'" he said. "Then I got to their paper and saw their instructor was 'Professor whats his nuts.'"

Awkward.

Both Oxley's and Hendel's accounts of the incident have since taken off on Twitter, each amassing hundreds of thousands of likes, replies and retweets. Since achieving viral fame, Hendel has changed his Twitter name to "Professor whats his nuts."

Some commenters sympathized with Oxley, sharing their own mistakes to make light of what happened.

I once turned in a paper with the title “Is Genocide Modern or Nahh?” and emailed my professor a long paragraph just to get back

“no problem.

Sent from my iPhone” — Alicia Petit (@aliciaepetit) September 20, 2018

Less extreme but I named the file for my final AP Lit Review The Butts Karamazov & forgot to change it 😂😭🤧 — Nerée Jardan (@tropiusss) September 21, 2018

Others began editing Oxley's assignment for grammatical issues.

Forgot to indent tho.. — Christian Hood (@ChristianMich_1) September 21, 2018

should also be a comma after seminar — hannah 👻 △⃒⃘ (@HannahAngelle3) September 21, 2018

The “p” in “performance” should be capitalized. — Emily Martin (@EmileeMaree12) September 21, 2018

And, naturally, many people wanted to know how things turned out for Oxley.

Pls keep us updated on how your next class session goes!!!! 😂 — Milynne 🌺Romans (@MilynneR) September 20, 2018

oh my gosh 😂 please let twitter know what you get on the assignment — laur ✨ (@laur_reneeee) September 20, 2018

Me waiting for an update 😂 pic.twitter.com/2AK9OkM9ek — Clutch City (@hwest010) September 21, 2018

But those waiting for a response will have to be patient: The class meets only one day a week — Thursday — and class this week was canceled, according to a classmate.

Until then, Oxley is avoiding Hendel "at all costs."

"Although this ended up being a viral joke," she said, "it was still the most embarrassing thing I have ever done."

Contributing: Joel Shannon, USA TODAY; Follow Mallorie Sullivan on Twitter: @malloriesullivn

Ohio University student Zoey Oxley forgot to change her professor's name at the top of a paper she submitted.

