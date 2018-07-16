epa06893372 US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) hold a joint press conference in the Hall of State at Presidential Palace following their summit talks, in Helsinki, Finland, 16 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A case of 'He says/The U.S. intelligence community says'

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin seem ready to put all this 2016 election meddling stuff behind them. Putin denied interfering in the U.S. presidential election during a joint news conference with the two leaders Monday and that seemed to be good enough for Trump. “I don’t see any reason why” Russia would have done it, Trump said after a meeting in Helsinki with Putin (where the U.S. president was made to wait an hour). Given that the entire U.S. intelligence community agrees that Russia interfered in America’s 2016 election, not everyone was as willing to take Putin’s denial at face value (Including Trump's own Intelligence chief, Dan Coats). Trump’s critics accuse him of selling out America to Russia and even Republican senators called his comments “shameful” and “a sign of weakness.” And coming on the heels of Trump calling the European Union a 'foe,' the news conference helped inject doubt into another set of denials – the ones about collusion.

Arrest made in 1988 murder of little girl

Hours before Investigation Discovery's "On the Case with Paula Zahn" was set to air an episode about the search for the man who raped and murdered 8-year-old April Tinsley in 1988 – and then taunted law enforcement for years after the crime – police arrested John D. Miller, 59, at his Indiana home. When police asked Miller if he knew why they were there, Miller replied, "April Tinsley." Miller told police that he choked the victim so that she wouldn't tell police what happened, and that it took 10 minutes for the little girl to die. He then told police that he drove April's body to Spencerville the next morning and dumped her in a ditch.

Elon Musk had a bad weekend on Twitter

Remember when Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was sending a "kid-size submarine" to help with the efforts to rescue a Thai soccer team and coach from a cave? A British diver involved with the rescue blasted Musk for the "PR stunt," claiming it had "absolutely no chance" of working. This did not sit well with Musk, who called the diver a "pedo guy." Several Twitter users scolded Musk for going after one of the rescuers. He has since deleted the tweet. Meanwhile, the diver is considering legal action against Musk.

Tony Romo’s second sports life as a golfer

Dallas Cowboys fans are already aware of how good Tony Romo was as a quarterback. Now, the CBS announcer has a second act as an athlete on the golf course. On Sunday, Romo won the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. That’s two tournament wins in the row for the former NFL star. So does this mean Romo goes pro? Not yet. He donated his winnings to charity to remain an golfing amateur.

It's Prime time to shop at Amazon today and tomorrow

Amazon has officially kicked off Prime Day, its annual sale akin to having Black Friday during the summer. But before you leave this article to furiously tap "add to cart," make sure you keep track of the items that are absolute steals and the sales you can avoid altogether. Also, don't forget to ask Amazon digital assistant Alexa for some potentially better bargains. As for what else to watch?

