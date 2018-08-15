For years, people said Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade didn't have a baby because they waited "too long."

But the 45-year-old actress said at a BlogHer event in New York City that it was actually a type of endometriosis called adenomyosis that impacted her fertility, reported Essence.

"Towards the end of my fertility journey I finally got some answers, because everyone said 'You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid — and that’s on you for wanting a career. The reality is I actually have adenomyosis."

A missed diagnosis

Union said at the conference that she experienced periods that lasted 10 days, soaked through overnight pads and went undiagnosed for adenomyosis. Doctors put her on birth control in her 20s to control the heavy bleeding that adenomyosis caused.

She cautioned other women not to let doctors ignore their concerns.

"Note: if you are on birth control for anything other than birth control to address or treat any sort of period issue, you are not actually treating or addressing a period or reproductive issue. You are masking it. The pill can mask all kinds of things. It is amazing at preventing pregnancy; not so great with addressing adenomyosis," she said.

A history of miscarriages

The actress of the up-and-coming "L.A.'s Finest," which will premiere on the Spectrum cable system, shared on "Dr. Oz" this summer that getting pregnant has been a struggle.

"I was always having these early miscarriages. Some through IVF and some, you know, just naturally," she said, adding that she lost track of how many — maybe as many as eight or nine.

"Nobody wants the world, which is what it feels like — the world — to think you're defective, or less than a perfect woman or less than capable. There's just so much shame and mystery and guilt that surrounds fertility issues."

What is Adenomyosis?

The condition occurs when the tissue that lines the uterus (endometrial tissue) starts to go into the muscular wall of the uterus. The displaced tissue continues to act normally — thickening, breaking down and bleeding — during each menstrual cycle. Heavy and painful periods often result from the enlarged uterus.

What are the symptoms?

Heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding.

Severe cramping or sharp, knifelike pelvic pain during menstruation (known as dysmenorrhea).

Chronic pelvic pain.

A tender low abdomen or a feeling of pelvic pressure. This is caused by your uterus getting bigger.

What causes it?

The cause is unknown. Risk factors include:

Prior uterine surgery, such as a C-section or fibroid removal.

Childbirth.

Middle age. Most cases are found in women in their 40s and 50s. Current research, however, suggests that the condition might be common in younger women.

How is it treated?

Adenomyosis goes away after menopause so treatment options depend on how close women are to that stage of life. Treatment options include:

Anti-inflammatory drugs. These include over-the-counter drugs like ibuprofen to be taken one to two days before your period begins and taken during your period to reduce menstrual blood flow and relieve pain.

Hormone medications. Combined estrogen-progestin birth control pills or hormone-containing patches or vaginal rings might lessen heavy bleeding and pain associated with adenomyosis. Progestin-only contraception, such as an intrauterine device, or types of birth control pills often lead to the absence of menstrual periods, which might provide some relief.

Hysterectomy. If the pain is severe and no other treatments have worked, a doctor might suggest surgery to remove the uterus. Removing your ovaries isn't necessary to control adenomyosis.

Source: The Mayo Clinic

How does adenomyosis impact fertility?

A recent review of adenomyosis and fertility found that it causes higher numbers of early miscarriages, according to information published in 2016 in the Obstetrical & Gynecological Survey medical journal.

But the published work said limited evidence suggests that with treatment some women can become pregnant and surgery could prove effective for women with a history of IVF failure.

