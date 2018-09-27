A zoo in Demark said two of its male penguins tried to steal a penguin chick from its parents.

Odense Zoo

A zookeeper in Denmark said two male penguins recently "kidnapped" a penguin chick from its parents.

Odense Zookeeper Sandie Hedgegard Munck said the zoo's male penguins, who she said are gay, took the chick while its parents where away, Denmark's broadcaster DR reports. The chick's mother was allegedly bathing at the time.

Munck told the station the male couple could have thought the chick's parents were neglectful and believed they could be better parents. So, the same-sex couple nestled the chick and cared for it as if it were their own.

Later, the chick's parents confronted the gay couple and drama ensued, captured on video and posted to the Odense Zoo Facebook page. One of the chick's new foster parents squawk at the parents, keeping the chick between them and craning their necks. The zookeeper steps in and gives the chick back to its parents. Mama takes charge, securing the chick between her legs.

But, the same-sex couple wasn't left completely childless. The zoo has given the males an egg from a mother who is unable care for it.

