Goldfish crackers may be THE most ubiquitous item in the homes of parents and grandparents.

My kids have long outgrown the stage where you're impressed that they can feed themselves (my oldest being 13) but we still rush to Target when we realize we're running low on the fish-shaped Pepperidge Farm snacks.

Even the dog appreciates them when she can sneak dropped fish or abandoned bowls.

Now with possible salmonella contamination causing voluntary recalls of Goldfish and the ever popular Ritz Crackers, parents must find alternative snacks to satisfy the hungry mouths in the house.

No one's gotten sick yet from eating the crackers yet, and Pepperidge Farm said the voluntary recall is "out of an abundance of caution."

Still, being advised to toss the entire contents of your cupboard of both Ritz and Goldfish is pure cracker carnage, says one Twitter user.

First, it's Ritz cracker sandwiches, next its Goldfish crackers, when will the carnage stop? — Matthew Leonard (@mleonardmedia) July 24, 2018

Until the recall is lifted, here are other crackers to consider so your kids, and you, can get your snack on:

Annie's Bunny Snacks

Annie's Homegrown cheddar bunnies are made with real cheese.

Annie's Homegrown

Annie's Homegrown Bunny snacks come in Cheddar bunnies, extra cheesy Cheddar bunnies, and gluten-free Cheddar bunny tail, Cheddar squares, whole wheat bunnies, white Cheddar squares and more. The brand also carries convenient snack packs perfect for school lunches.

Cheez-It

Cheez-It snack packs are a huge hit with the back-to-school crowd.

Kellogg's

The baked snack with the giant cheese taste showed up the competition when it launched the "extra toasty" box. Note: This cracker does contain whey protein but hasn't been included in any recalls.

Wheat Thins

These classic crackers are little nutty, salty, and easy to pair with just about anything — peanut butter, hummus or guacamole. Plus, they come in oh so many flavors.

Snyder's of Hanover Pretzels

Here to satisfy your salty, crunchy cravings all #summer long. pic.twitter.com/KfHrl4BN9K — Snyder's of Hanover® (@Snyders_Hanover) June 21, 2018

It's the ultimate munch food. And Snyder's knows what it's doing when it comes to pretzels. Because let's face it — some pretzels just taste stale, even after the bag has just been opened.

Triscuit

This hearty snack with plenty of fiber and whole wheat crunch begs for a topping. It's good for the waistline, too, at just 100 calories per five crackers.

Honey Maid graham crackers

When you want a little sweet with your crunch, these crackers do the job with flavors in honey, vanilla, cinnamon, chocolate and low-fat honey. Plus, they're the foundation to which s'mores are made. It's a snack and a key dessert ingredient!

More details about the recent recalls

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public alert warning of the possibility of more recalls for what appear to be the potential reason: products containing whey.

The Goldfish flavors included in the recall are:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheese.

The Ritz flavors recalled are:

Ritz Bits Cheese

Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese

Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese

Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese

Mixed Cookie.

Also on the list were Swiss Rolls.

