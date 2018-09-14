Republican U.S. Senate candidate Chris McDaniel was booed by a live MSNBC audience on Friday after he said African-American from his home state of Mississippi should stop "begging for federal government scraps."

McDaniel and other Senate candidates were interviewed on the "Morning Joe" show during its live broadcast at the University of Mississippi.

An interview panelist asked McDaniel about his support for the controversial state flag, comments about hip-hop music contributing to gun violence and praise of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The panelist, Eddie Glaude, also asked McDaniel how he would speak to African-Americans in Mississippi, who make up 38 percent of the state's population and how he would convince them "you are not a danger to them."

McDaniel responded: "I am going to ask them, after 100 years, after 100 years of relying on big government to save you, where are you today? After 100 years of begging for federal government scraps, where are you today?"

After the audience booed the comments, McDaniel quickly said: "I mean the state of Mississippi. I'm talking about the state of Mississippi ... To your question, the candidate I am is the candidate that wants to expand your liberty ... break out of old ways."

McDaniel faces appointed Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, former U.S. Rep. Mike Espy and military veteran Democrat Tobey Bartee in a Nov. 6 special election to fill out the remaining two years of longtime Sen. Thad Cochran's term.

In light of all the political correctness and leftist hysteria, I’m curious about what you think: How should Robert E. Lee be remembered? — Sen. Chris McDaniel (@senatormcdaniel) August 16, 2018

From left: Mike Espy, state Sen. Chris McDaniel and U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

