MATTITUCK, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating after political and religious symbols were painted on "Top Chef" producer and restaurateur Tom Colicchio's home and lawn on Long Island.

Colicchio and his wife, Lori Silverbush, tweeted they discovered the graffiti on Tuesday.

Police say "TRUMP" was written in red paint on the mailbox. "Cuomo=Death to America" with a hammer and sickle was painted on the street and grass. "Cynthia Nixon, Go Home, Silverbush and Padhma" and a star were painted in white.

Nixon is challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Padma Lakshmi is host of "Top Chef."

Colicchio tweeted he believes the incident was in response to his displaying a sign supporting the Democrat who is running for Congress against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Zeldin criticized the incident on Facebook.

