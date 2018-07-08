Big Fatty’s: Barbecue and craft beer in a cute Vermont town

The scene: New England is not exactly famous for its Southern-style slow-smoked barbecue, but this cuisine has been one of the hottest in the country in recent years, and good to great examples can now be found in all sorts of unlikely places. Big Fatty’s was an early adopter, and has been dispensing authentic smoked meat in Vermont for 15 years. That it has survived and indeed thrived against increased competition in the interim is a testament to its quality, and also to the classic slow-growth model. When I first tried Big Fatty’s more than a decade ago, it was run out of a residential house-style building in Hartford Village, off the tourist track, and was mainly to go, very much in the model of a Southern roadside barbecue shack. The smoked meats quickly wooed locals, and after years of building a fan base, Big Fatty’s moved to its current location. This is much more applicable to travelers, as it sits less than five minutes from the intersection of the two major Northern New England interstates, I-89 and I-91, good for anyone coming to Vermont (or Montreal) from the South (New York/New Jersey/Connecticut) or Southeast (New Hampshire/Massachusetts) or vice versa, especially in peak summer, fall foliage or ski season.

Now Big Fatty’s is in the heart of downtown White River Junction, which is arguably the “Brooklyn” of Vermont, a suddenly revived area centered around a little-used Amtrak station (one train per day) that has become a hotbed of artists, galleries, craftspeople, live theater, new loft apartments and hipster restaurants. The vibrant area runs about six blocks and Big Fatty’s is near the far end, in a former warehouse strip. It is a wide, one-story building with a classic roadhouse exterior and peaked center, with a covered front porch-style outdoor dining area. After walking through the front door, the entryway immediately splits, with the restaurant to the left and to the right, a small separated retail craft beer shop and growler refill center.

This is the biggest change besides lots more seating at the current Big Fatty’s: an added emphasis on craft beer with tons of selections. The dining side is one large room full of picnic tables and rustic wooden high-tops — bark still on one side of the slabs — with blackboard menus and kitschy décor like horseshoes, old vinyl records and antique wooden crates on the wall. The smoker is encased in a glass-walled cube on display to the right of the counter where you order, with one register for food and drink and one just for beers. The craft beer addition has proven very popular, especially in beer-crazed Vermont, and Big Fatty’s also has live music some nights.

Reason to visit: Burnt ends, other smoked meats, cole slaw, sweet potato fries, craft beer.

The food: Big Fatty’s menu spans all the major barbecue regions and traditional smoked meats: Southern pulled pork and ribs, Texas beef brisket, Kansas City burnt ends, and ubiquitous barbecue chicken. There are also some other Southern specialties like fried catfish, along with creative burgers and heavily adorned foot-long hot dogs, but the smoked meats are definitely the main event — it’s a barbecue joint after all — and Big Fatty’s does a pretty good job.

To me the standout was the burnt ends, one of the least common but most prized meats in the barbecue world. These are chunks — here quite large chunks — of beef brisket that have been smoked, cut, re-seasoned with dry rub and smoked again so all the sides have exterior “bark” and seasoned flavor. The chunks are tender and perfectly seasoned, and while much bigger than you would see in Kansas City, delicious.

The other main meats are all above average and it’s hard to go wrong, though consistency is not the highlight. Friends and I have had ribs here several times, and the size and tenderness has varied pretty dramatically, but they have always been good. In both the ribs and the pulled pork, Big Fatty’s skews towards the less tender side, but to me that’s much better than the far more common overcooking. Somewhere along the line someone started a misnomer that “fall off the bone” ribs were a good thing, despite the fact that this is a flaw specifically penalized in the rules of competition barbecue. I would like the firm ribs here to be a touch more tender, but they are still cooked better than at most places. The pulled pork, like the burnt ends, is unusually big chunks, juicy and meaty, not the ripped into strings and tossed in sauce version you often see or the chopped style. A pulled pork sandwich gets a small dab of sauce on top of the mound, as do the ribs, but in general the meats here are served dry-ish, with lots of different sauce styles on the side for you to add on your own. Reflecting the Vermont setting, they have a maple barbecue option which goes really well with the brisket. The brisket is also well above average, juicy, meaty slab-like slices with tasty bark, and if there is a theme here it is generous portions and a meatier approach to barbecue. The menu reminds diners that these are pork ribs, not baby backs, and even the quarter rack on the combo was three solid full-sized ribs, enough for most appetites — and that’s only half the plate.

The main meats are available in all sorts of two-item combos, pairing your choices of quarter rack of ribs, quarter chicken and 8 ounces of burnt ends brisket, pulled pork or pulled chicken. That’s half a pound of straight meat plus ribs or chicken, and a lot of food. You can also order half or full racks or larger orders of beef or pork, and really big eaters can attempt the competition here, the Big Fatty’s Challenge. Not as crazy as some other similar exercises in gluttony, it combines 2 pounds of pulled pork with 1 pound of fries and 1 pound of buns ($22) and if you eat it in under an hour, you get a free T-shirt. As the walls of fame and shame attest, most people fail. All the regular meals are served with a side of coleslaw, which is exceptional, very fresh, very crisp and on the lighter side, not too much mayo, a perfect contrasting complement to the meats and sauces.

Besides barbecue, the signatures here are two appetizers, the “Brined Monster Chicken Wings” and the “Award Winning” beef brisket and smoked caramelized onion mac and cheese. The wings are good, but hardly monster in any way, normal size (at best) and I couldn’t tell they’d been brined, though they were well cooked with crispy skin. Most interesting is the broad assortment of sauce options available, including a house signature, the 75/25, which is three-quarters barbecue sauce and one-quarter Buffalo wing hot sauce. This is a great idea, smoothing out the sometimes cloying sweetness of the barbecue and getting just the right kick of heat. Wings are also offered dry rubbed. The mac and cheese was very tasty, but the wow factor comes from the brisket and the onions not the mac and cheese itself, which was too loose in a thin cheese sauce.

Among sides the winner is the sweet potato fries, exceptional here, and much better than the well-seasoned but soggy regular Big Fatty’s fries. The sweet potato versions are cut into flat and very thin strips, a great trick I’ve not seen elsewhere, so they get crispier and have more of the delicious outside surface area. Portions are big, the atmosphere friendly, and nothing here disappoints so most people will enjoy their meal, but ordering carefully can elevate it from good to really good.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: No, but barbecue or craft beer fans road tripping through Vermont will want to visit.

Rating: Yum! (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: 186 South Main Street, White River Junction; 802-295-5513; bigfattybbq.com

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an email at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.

