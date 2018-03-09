Millions of pounds of microplastics are floating in ocean currents. These tiny pieces of plastic soak up toxins and are ingested by animals, threatening the entire food chain including humans at the top.

ASBURY PARK - A city in New Jersey wants to ban the intentional release of balloons in an effort to reduce the impact of stray balloons on the environment.

According to the language of an ordinance introduced by the City Council Aug. 22, balloons are a "danger and nuisance to the environment, particularly to wildlife and marine animals," if released.

The council is collaborating with the Jersey Shore chapter of the Surf Rider Foundation on the measure.

Balloons are festive and fun at many events, whether blown up, filled with helium, or used in water balloon fights. However, when not handled and discarded properly they can harm pets, wildlife and the environment.

"I advocated for this a few months ago. I'm happy Asbury Park is moving forward with it," said Andrew Chambarry, president of Jersey Shore chapter of Surf Rider. "If you ask any surfer, fishermen or boater, they'll tell you they find a lot of balloons in the ocean where there's evidence they get consumed by wildlife."

Asbury Park would join 14 other New Jersey towns with balloon bans, including Bradley Beach and Long Beach Township at the Shore, according to Surf Rider.

If adopted, fines in Asbury Park could be as much as $500 for offenders. The rule would make it unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to intentionally release, organize the release, or intentionally cause to be released balloons inflated with a gas that is lighter than air within city limits.

The exception would be balloons released by a person on behalf of a governmental agency or pursuant to a governmental contract for scientific or meteorological purposes; hot air balloons that are recovered after launching and balloons released indoors.

Chambarry said the rule isn't meant to fine kids who accidentally lose a balloon.

In a related matter, Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said the city is drafting an ordinance on plastic shopping bags. She said the council hasn't decided if the city will ban or put a five-cent fee on plastic bags.

'We're looking at the data from beach cleanups. Plastic bags and straws are in the top five and we're looking for ways to clean up the environment," said Quinn.

Clean Ocean Action picked up over 9,000 plastic shopping bags off the beach in 2017 according to the groups Beach Sweeps data. See the above video about plastic in the ocean.

Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bill in August that would have placed a 5-cent fee on plastic grocery store bags because the bill was “incomplete and insufficient."

Asbury Park will vote on the balloon ban on Sept. 26. Quinn said they will introduce the plastic bag ordinance in September.

"I think these municipal ordinances will be a stepping stone for state and national laws," said Chambarry.

