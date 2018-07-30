Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders from around the globe take part in a parade through the streets of Prague on Saturday.

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Harley-Davidson Inc. said Monday it would make up to $275 million in capital investments to stimulate growth through new motorcycles, including smaller bikes built through an alliance with an Asian manufacturer.

The company said it would fund its plans by comprehensively cutting costs and reallocating previously planned investments.

Harley said it plans to develop a small, lightweight motorcycle for Asia – with an engine size between 250cc and 500cc – through an alliance with an Asian manufacturer.

In addition, the company said it will introduce new midsize bikes beginning in 2022, including its first adventure touring model capable of off-highway use, and a 975cc "Streetfighter" bike geared toward urban riders.

Harley reaffirmed its plan to launch its first electric motorcycle in 2019, followed by additional models through 2022.

"Harley-Davidson plans to offer its most comprehensive lineup of motorcycles, competing in many of the largest and fastest growing segments with a full portfolio of motorcycles across a broad spectrum of price points, power sources, displacements, riding styles and global markets," the company said in a statement.

Adventure-touring motorcycles are one of the fastest-growing segments of motorcycling that takes a Swiss Army-knife approach to the sport, with bikes that are legal to ride on the highway and also can tackle dirt trails.

The bikes are popular in northern Wisconsin, where there are hundreds of miles of gravel roads and trails through the woods. Some have even called the Town of Wabeno in Forest County the adventure-sport motorcycle capital of the world.

Harley also said Monday it will introduce smaller, urban storefronts to reach a wider global audience, partner with online retailers and strengthen its dealership network.

Monday’s announcements follow Harley’s earlier-announced 10-year plan of training 2 million new U.S. riders, growing international business to 50 percent of sales and launching 100 new "high impact" motorcycles.

Through its new plan, called More Roads to Harley-Davidson, the company says it expects to spend $675 million to $825 million over the next four years as it looks to generate more than $1 billion of additional annual revenue in 2022.

Harley remains in the global spotlight after the European Union imposed a 31 percent tariff on U.S.-made motorcycles.

The EU’s move prompted Harley to announce it will send some motorcycle production from the U.S. to its overseas factories — located in India, Brazil and Thailand — where the bikes can be built and shipped to Europe without steep tariffs.

That prompted a series of angry tweets from President Donald Trump, who chastised the Milwaukee-based company for manufacturing motorcycles outside of the U.S. as he attempts to negotiate trade deals.

Harley said its U.S. motorcycle sales fell in the recent quarter that ended July 1, and it reported a 6.4 percent drop in profit.

The company said it had significant sales growth in emerging markets in the quarter, including China, Brazil and Mexico, offset by a sales decline in India. Sales growth in western Europe was offset by weakness in Japan and Australia.

The European Union, which raised its tariff on U.S.-built motorcycles to 31 percent from 6 percent, is Harley's second-largest market behind the United States.

Harley said its Monday announcement was aimed at growth worldwide.

"In a fast-changing world with new consumer demands, these accelerated actions support Harley-Davidson's 2027 objectives with increased focus and strategic investment to reinvigorate the U.S. business while accelerating the pace of international growth," the company said.

Harley-Davidson assembles most of its bike lineup in Kansas City, Mo., and York, Pa. Its V-Twin engines are made in Milwaukee, and there's a small factory in Tomahawk that makes fiberglass and plastic components for some of the company's most expensive touring bikes.

Harley has been selling motorcycles abroad practically since it was founded in a shed in Milwaukee in 1903, and it assembles its least expensive bikes, the Street 500 and Street 750, in India and Brazil for overseas markets.

The company is no stranger to working with manufacturing partners, but that’s been for wheels, suspension and other components rather than complete motorcycles.

Still, an Asian-made Harley might be a hit in countries such as India and China that have a growing middle-class seeking premium American brands but that isn't able to afford a motorcycle made in the United States.

A Harley-Davidson would stand out in a crowded field of basic, inexpensive Asian bikes, said Robert Pandya, a veteran of the industry who has worked for Polaris Industries, the maker of Indian Motorcycles.

“Something like a Street 500 is arguably not the flashiest motorcycle out there, but against the backdrop of a bunch of utilitarian motorcycles, that’s a pretty cool bike,” Pandya said.

Over the past several decades, the auto industry has gone global, with U.S. car manufacturers locating plants overseas and foreign car companies building vehicles in the United States.

"Years ago there was a bumper sticker that said 'I would rather push my Harley than ride a Honda' motorcycle. Now I see Harley-Davidson stickers on the back of Honda SUVs," Pandya said.

