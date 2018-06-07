Shamed Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Monday in New York at his second arraignment on multiple new felony sex-crimes charges.

Weinstein appeared for the brief hearing in Manhattan for a formal reading of the criminal complaint setting out the expanded charges against him, involving a third female accuser. He was brought into the Manhattan courtroom while handcuffed from behind, then uncuffed for the proceeding.

The judge ordered that Weinstein be released on continued bail, he was free on $1 million bail and is confined to New York and Connecticut, though prosecutors argued for house arrest.

Lawyer Ben Brafman argued there was no evidence the 66-year-old Weinstein would flee, and says Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

"We are pleased the court recognized the current bail conditions are adequate, Mr. Weinstein has told me and I have told the court that his primary objective is to clear his name," Brafman said at a news conference following the hearing. "The more I investigate this case the more I realize the charges in this indictment are very defensible indeed."

He continued, calling the day's proceedings a formality.

"Mr Weinstein is not a predator, he is not a rapist, and I believe that when this case is over we will ultimately see him to be exonerated."

The New York grand jury investigating accusations of sexual assault involving Weinstein issued a second indictment against him on July 2, adding another count of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault for a forcible sexual act.

The latter is a Class A-II felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if he is convicted, according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Vance continues to appeal to other potential accusers of Weinstein in New York to come forward to police and prosecutors.

The new charges against Weinstein involve a third woman, who has not been identified. The indictment says Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on the accuser in July 2006.

Harvey Weinstein scandal: Accusers step forward Angelina Jolie, a 42-year-old actress, filmmaker and humanitarian, told the New York Times that during the release of 'Playing By Heart,' she rejected advances by Weinstein in a hotel room. She was 23 at the time. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie explained in an email to the newspaper. 01 / 43 Angelina Jolie, a 42-year-old actress, filmmaker and humanitarian, told the New York Times that during the release of 'Playing By Heart,' she rejected advances by Weinstein in a hotel room. She was 23 at the time. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie explained in an email to the newspaper. 01 / 43

In May, the grand jury indicted Weinstein on three other felony sex crimes, including first- and third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act, stemming from encounters in New York with two women, in 2004 and in 2013.

Only one accuser has been identified because she came forward publicly: Former actress Lucia Evans has said in interviews that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004. The other accuser told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her in 2013.

Weinstein, 66, once one of Hollywood's most powerful movie moguls, has consistently denied any non-consensual sexual encounters with his accusers, now numbering nearly 90. The women began coming forward in October 2017 with shocking stories of how he allegedly groped, harassed, coerced or raped them in episodes dating back decades and in locations around the world.

So far, New York is the first jurisdiction to lodge criminal charges against him, but he is under investigation in California and London. The accusations against Weinstein helped set off the #MeToo movement to call out sexual harassment and assault and has led to the fall of scores of powerful men in multiple industries, but especially in Hollywood. Other Hollywood figures also are under investigation in Los Angeles and in London, but so far Weinstein is the only one who has been charged with sex crimes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More: She wanted a Hollywood career. Her agent wanted sex.

More: How common is sexual misconduct in Hollywood?

Weinstein effect: Sexual misconduct claims led to losses for these men Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2016. 01 / 16 Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2016. 01 / 16

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com