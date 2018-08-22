Bryce and Dom Boeder of Waimea, Kauai, load their truck with storm supplies in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lihue, on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

AP

Hurricane Lane, weakening to a Category 4 storm as it pushes through the Pacific, is still as much as three days away from Hawaii but is already bringing heavy rain to the Big Island.

With maximum sustained winds slowing to 155 mph, Lane was downgraded from a Cat 5 storm to the Cat 4 level on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale as it surged westerly across the Pacific Ocean.

Lane may weaken even further — to Category 3 — by Thursday afternoon and even fall to a Category 2 by Friday with winds up to 110 mph and the center located west of Hawaii Island and south of Honolulu.

“We expect it to gradually weaken as it gets closer to the islands,” says meteorologist Chevy Chevalier in Honolulu. “That being said, on our current forecast, as of the afternoon on Thursday, we still have it as a major hurricane.”

At 8 a.m. HST (2 p.m. EST), the hurricane was about 305 miles south of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii east of Hilo, and moving northwest toward other islands.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the Big Island and the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe. A hurricane watch remained in effect for Oahu and other smaller islands.

Earlier this month Hurricane Hector followed a similar path toward Hawaii but stayed south of the islands, causing very little impact.

The hurricane will deliver a combination of torrential rainfall, high winds and dangerous surf as it approaches Hawaii, Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll told USA TODAY.

“Regardless of what happens in the eye of the hurricane, there’s going to be the potential for a lot of rain – 10-15 inches, perhaps even higher than that,” Doll said. “The problem with that, you get that much rain and you’re going to be seeing damage to property. It’s certainly going to be a threat to lives, as well, especially in areas that are prone to flooding.”

The central Pacific gets fewer hurricanes than other regions. The last hurricane to make landfall in the island state was Iniki, a Category 4 that barreled into the island of Kauai on Sept. 11, 1992, and resulted in more than $3 billion in damage. Six people were killed.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Tuesday signed an emergency proclamation to put the state in position to lend support to county emergency responders.

The state closed all government offices on Maui and the Big Island starting Wednesday. In addition, all University of Hawaii campuses were shut down on Maui and the Big Island as well as Molokai and Lanai.

“We encourage all the people across the state to pay attention for this storm. It is different. It's not your typical hurricane that tracks south and goes away,” Ige said.

