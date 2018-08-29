Apple will almost certainly take the wraps off its latest iPhones on September 12. The company has just sent invitations to members of the press for a media gathering at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino on that date, one year to the day when Tim Cook took the Steve Jobs Theater stage to unleash the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models, along with the iPhone X that was not only the first iPhone to crack $1,000, but also the first to ditch the Home button. (The 8 and 8 Plus shipped soon after; the X didn’t reach buyers until November).

The invite featured two main words: "Gather round."

Speculation this time around is that Apple could unveil three new iPhones, including a relatively ginormous iPhone X Plus of sorts, which is expected to have a 6.5-inch screen, making it by far the largest handset Apple has ever introduced.

If true, one of my initial questions is this: With such a large screen, how much of a footprint will the overall device have to have? And just how much, of course, will it cost?

The current X has a 5.8-inch display that Apple has managed to squeeze into a relatively compact display given its size. Despite surpassing a four-digit price tag, the X has become Apple's best-selling iPhone

A second rumored new entry promises the same 5.8-inch size screen as the X, only with more robust specs.

A third, 6.1-inch model could be categorized as more of a budget handset, at least budget by Apple’s standards. Translation: Cheaper, but not cheap.

The best guess here is that all of the new phones, like the X before them, will do away with the Home button, in favor of touch gestures and the Face ID facial recognition system that also debuted on the X.

We already know, of course, that the phones will feature iOS 12, the operating system at the core of the Apple’s phones and iPad tablets. Now in public beta, the software will add Screen Time digital addiction tools and parental controls, and Group FaceTime chats, among other features and tools. The new software also makes navigation slightly easier for models without a Home button compared to iOS 11, perhaps reducing the learning barrier for some users.

Apple's September event is likely to go well beyond iPhones. Apple could showcase a slew of other products, including a fresh Apple Watch, second-generation (and water-resistant?) AirPods, and maybe several new Macs, perhaps even a long overdue makeover for its MacBook Air notebook.

USA TODAY will be on the scene in Cupertino to cover all of Apple’s product announcements.

