Disgraced former Congressman Blake Farenthold unsuccessfully tried to help his future employer win a federal contract for his private business, and insisted in a court deposition this month it would be illegal for him to repay the government for his sexual harassment settlement.

Those were part of the findings in two published reports Sunday that cited transcripts of an Aug. 1 deposition the Corpus Christi Republican gave in connection with a lawsuit. The lawsuit centers over whether Farenthold's hiring by the Calhoun Port Authority after he left office violated the state's Open Meetings Act.

The authority, which is a governmental entity, has denied wrongdoing.

The Victoria Advocate reported that while in office Farenthold arranged a 2015 meeting with Port Authority Chairman Randy Boyd aimed at getting Boyd's private business a contract with the Army Corps of Engineers for work on the Houston Ship Channel.

Citing ethical concerns, the offer was rejected, the Advocate reported. The rejection was repeated to Farenthold's office after his office made a follow-up call, the newspaper said.

The Victoria Advocate's lawsuit against the port alleges the port hired Farenthold for a newly created $160,000-a-year job without posting the legally required public notice.

The Huffington Post, meanwhile, posted what it said is the 79-page deposition of Farenthold being questioned by the Advocate's lawyers on a wide range of topics related to the lawsuit, filed after the former congressman took his new job in May with the port.

Calls and text messages to Farenthold were not immediately returned.

In the posted transcript, Farenthold said it would have been illegal for him to repay taxpayers the $84,000 settlement reached with a former aide who had filed a federal sexual harassment lawsuit against the congressman.

"It was my intent at the time to pay it back until I was advised and researched on my own that it would be illegal to do that," Farenthold says in the transcript.

He later cited two bills pending in Congress that he says might have allowed the government garnished his federal pension or future Social Security payments to recover the settlement amount, according to the transcript.

Farenthold, in text messages the HuffPost says also were submitted as part of the lawsuit, repeated his often-asserted claim that he had done nothing wrong and was hounded out of office by "f-tards." He also mentioned the Me Too movement, a campaign that brought heightened awareness of sexual impropriety by people of prominence, was to blame.

Farenthold announced his resignation days before the House Ethics Committee, which had been investigating several alleged violations by him, was set to announce its findings.

