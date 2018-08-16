A 40-year-old Ohio man who was missing for almost a week after starting out on a day hike on Mount St. Helens in Washington state survived by eating berries and bees, according to authorities and his mother.

Matthew B. Matheny, a nurse from Warren, Ohio, was in good condition, but suffering dehydration, when he was found on Wednesday by a 30-person search-and-rescue team, assisted by helicopters, tracking down and a drone. He was conscious and talking when rescue teams found him.

Matheny was last seen leaving for the Blue Lake Trail on the southwest side of St. Helens in a borrowed car, which had been found abandoned at the trailhead on Saturday, according to authorities. He was found about 3 miles away.

Searchers had narrowed their search based on cellphone signals and a computer model that tried to predict his movements.

Matheny, who was visiting friends, was not familiar with the terrain, got lost and had not seen anyone since Aug. 9, according to his parents.

His mother, Linda Methany, told reporters that "bees were after him the whole time, so he killed them and ate them." She also told reporters in front of a Vancouver, Washington, hospital that he had found berries, but not water.

Matheny was barefoot after his flip-flops broke during the ordeal, according to his parents.

