Chipotle is celebrating National Avocado Day July 31 with a freebie.

There's a rare chance to save some green on your Chipotle run Tuesday.

For National Avocado Day, the fast-casual Mexican chain is giving away free guacamole with online and mobile app orders. Yes, for one day, Chipotle Mexican Grill won't charge extra for guac as long as you enter the coupon code, AVOCADO.

We spell it all out in our step-by-step below.

"Our fresh, homemade guacamole has a massive fan following," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer in a statement. "We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers' guac obsession."

There's a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last, according to the offer's fine print. The offer "requires regular-priced purchase of an entree, excluding kids' meals."

The made-up holiday of the healthy fat fruit was founded in 2017 by California-based Model Meals delivery service. It shouldn't be confused with National Guacamole Day, which is Sept. 16.

“We were shocked to see that there was no national day to celebrate our beloved avocado and we HAD to take action,” according to a Model Meals blog post. “Now, every year on July 31st we'll celebrate the beauty of our favorite healthy fat/fruit.”

July 31 also is National Raspberry Cake Day and National Mutt Day.

Steps to free guac

Log in or create an account in the Chipotle Apple or Android app or www.chipotle.com. After selecting a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos as an entree, choose guacamole as an add-on, a side item or a regular order of chips and guacamole. Click "View or Redeem Offers" and select "Add an Offer. Enter coupon code AVOCADO and finish checking out.

Save more green Tuesday

Most of these deals aren't avocado-related and are available at participating locations.

Baskin-Robbins: To mark the end of National Ice Cream Month Tuesday, all regular and kid-sized scoops will be $1.50 at participating locations.

Bojangles': For a limited time, get a 32-ounce cup of the fast-food chain's iced tea for $1 at participating locations.

Cumberland Farms: Through Labor Day, get a Hyperfreeze frozen drink for 69 cents.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. There also be weekly exclusives through the app.

honeygrow + minigrow: Get a free avocado add-on topping for salads and stir-fries when you download the new honeygrow + minigrow app, use QR code or a coupon on this link.

Olive Garden: The chain’s popular “Buy One, Take One” promotion is available through Sept. 23. When you order select entrees, take a second one home for free.

P.F. Chang’s: Through Sunday, buy one regular-priced entrée and get another free with a coupon posted at www.pfchangs.com/freeentree. Dine-in only and some exclusions apply.

RaceTrac: Through Tuesday, kids 12 and under get a free kids cup of ice cream at locations with Swirl World treat centers or get a 16-ounce cup for a $3 flat rate.

Wawa: Through Aug. 5, it's Siptopia time at Florida locations and Hoagiefest at Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland locations, which means discounted hoagies. With Siptopia in Florida, 16-ounce made-to-order drinks on sale for $1.99 each.

