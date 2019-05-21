MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After going from being homeless to being valedictorian with multiple scholarship offerings, a high school student is proving that anything is possible.

Tupac Mosley, 17, just graduated from Raleigh Egypt High School in Memphis with 50 scholarships offered, totaling $3 million, all while living from a campsite, Newsweek reports.

Despite being homeless, he managed to keep a 4.3 GPA.

A nonprofit organization, For The Kingdom, gave him a place to live after his dad died.

“After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year,” Mosley told WHBQ. “So, we went to different homes so far and we were blessed to have For the Kingdom.

Throughout his struggles, part of his goals remained getting into college. He surpassed his goal and was accepted into more than 40 schools, WHBQ reports.

He later told the news outlet that if it weren't for the director of the nonprofit giving him and his family a place to stay, he may not have been able to make it into college.

Then, he started learning about all the scholarships he would be getting.

During his speech, he thanked the principal and teachers for continuing to believe in him, adding that he just wanted to make them proud.

“Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb,” Mosley added during his interview with the outlet.

