Admission prices for the most popular U.S. tourist attractions
Rockefeller Center: Free. Visitors per year: 1.26 million. Don’t miss the jaw-dropping views and architectural wonders of New York City’s Rockefeller Center. And if you come during the holidays, check out the magnificent Christmas tree and ice-skating rink. To see the city from the Top of the Rock Observation Deck, tickets start at $36 for adults, $30 for children age 6 to 12 and $34 for seniors.
Space Needle: Starting at $32.50 for adults, $27.50 for seniors and $24 for children age 5 to 12. Visitors per year: 1.3 million. Enjoy the view from 520 feet up at this Seattle observation tower. You can also settle in for a meal at the famous SkyCity at the Needle restaurant and enjoy breathtaking 360-degree views of the city.
Alcatraz: Starting at $38 for an adult ticket and $23.25 for children age 5 to 11 — at ages 4 and under, kids get in free. Visitors per year: 1.4 million. Learn about the rich history of Alcatraz Island and some of America’s most famous criminals with a guided tour of this San Francisco Bay attraction. If you book a tour through the Alcatraz Cruises website, you can opt for an early bird ticket, a night tour, a behind-the-scenes tour and more.
USS Arizona Memorial: Free. Visitors per year: 1.8 million. The USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu is an important historical stop — and it’s one of the best free sights in Hawaii. The resting place of more than 1,000 sailors and Marines killed during the Pearl Harbor attacks is open daily, excluding some major holidays. Head over to the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park nearby to round out your trip.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial: Entrance to the park is free; $10 per vehicle for parking. No trip to South Dakota is complete without catching a glimpse of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills region. The granite faces are a sight to behold in any season.
Empire State Building: Tickets to the main deck start at $37 for adults, $35 for seniors and $31 for children. Visitors per year: Over 3.5 million. The Empire State Building is one of Manhattan’s iconic sightseeing stops that even appeals to locals in the expensive city. Board the elevator to the observation decks on the 86th and 102nd floors for 360-degree views of New York City and beyond.
Yellowstone National Park: $35 per vehicle, $20 per person. Visitors per year: 4.3 million. Located in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana, Yellowstone is one of the most scenic parks in the country with hot springs, the Grand Canyon, geysers and wildlife. Head here to pay tribute to Old Faithful or plan a skiing or biking trip.
Statue of Liberty: $18.50 for adults, $14 for seniors and $9 for children. Visitors per year: 4.4 million. Given as a gift of friendship from France, “The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World” is still one of the most admired — and recognized — tourist attractions globally. Though there are cheaper times to head to the Big Apple than others, you can see Lady Liberty at an affordable price from several locations around New York City almost any time of year on a ferry to Liberty Island. A ticket through Statue Cruises, the official ferry service provider, gets you access to both Liberty Island and Ellis Island.
Yosemite National Park: $30 per vehicle or $15 per person. Visitors per year: Over 5 million. Yosemite is pretty affordable, but you should still watch out for hidden expenses like hiking permits and camping costs that could put a damper on your budget. Explore Yosemite Valley, where you can visit the Ansel Adams Gallery, and enjoy a good meal at one of the nearby charming restaurants. It’s no wonder that Yosemite is one of the coolest family vacation spots in America.
Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History: Free. Visitors per year: 6 million. You can’t miss the grand facade of this museum on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Head here to learn about some of the world’s natural wonders, fossils, animals, geology and more. Highlights include the Hope Diamond, a live coral reef and the 14-foot-tall African elephant in the rotunda — one of several amazing oddities you can visit for free.
Grand Canyon National Park: $35 per vehicle, $20 per person. Visitors per year: 6.2 million. Head to Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona for a few days of hiking, nature walks and whitewater rafting down the Colorado River. It’s also the perfect starting point for a scenic road trip on a budget..
Metropolitan Museum of Art: Admission is $25 for adults, $17 for seniors, $12 for students and tickets are valid for three consecutive days. Admission is only a suggestion for New York State residents and New York, New Jersey and Connecticut students. Visitors per year: 7 million. New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue houses 5,000 years of artwork in its sprawling 2 million square feet of gallery space. Everyone will have their favorites, but make it a point to see the Greek and Roman Sculpture Court, the Vermeer Collection and the Temple of Dendur. The admission cost is suggested for some, so you can pay as much or as little as you want, placing the Met among the best museums in the world you can visit for free.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area: $25 per vehicle, $15 per individual walking or biking; good for seven days. Visitors per year: 7.9 million. Spend your days hiking, boating and swimming as you explore some of America’s most beautiful desert ecosystems located in Nevada and Arizona. This outdoor attraction is a haven for campers and nature enthusiasts year-round. Visit the Hoover Dam, spot bald eagles and desert bighorn sheep and walk through the tunnels at the Historic Railroad Trail.
Lincoln Memorial: Free. Visitors per year: 7.9 million. This national monument on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall stands above the Reflecting Pool. While exploring, you’ll find a carved inscription of President Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address and his Gettysburg Address, as well as murals and the famous Lincoln statue. You can’t miss this grand sculpture, which is accessible 24 hours a day.
Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum: Free, but you will pay fees for special shows and programs. Visitors per year: 8.6 million. Ever wonder how much it might cost to go to space? Turns out, it’s a lot — but you can learn about aircraft and space objects, the history of aviation, planetary science and more at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. for free. You can explore thousands of objects — like the Wright Flyer or Apollo 11 lunar artifacts. Then take a tour or check out a science demonstration.
Navy Pier: No fee to walk around the pier, but you might need to buy tickets for some attractions. Visitors per year: 9.3 million. Make your way over to this pier for views of Lake Michigan and a variety of events and activities. The Chicago landmark is home to the Miller Lite Beer Garden, the Centennial Wheel and an IMAX theater.
Pike Place Market: Free to enter, just bring enough money to buy your favorite foods and crafts. Visitors per year: Nearly 10 million. This buzzing food and seafood market is the perfect place to pick up fresh food. It’s Seattle’s original farmers market and is now a local tradition. You can watch doughnuts being made at Daily Dozen Doughnut Company, drop some change in Rachel the Piggy Bank and contribute some chewing gum to the Gum Wall.
Pier 39: Admission to the pier is free, but bring money to spend on treats and souvenirs. Visitors per year: Over 10 million. Waterfront dining options, live music and entertainment, and plenty of shopping opportunities await at this famous pier in the San Francisco Bay area. Visit some of the city’s top attractions and enjoy beautiful views of the bay.
Golden Gate Bridge: Free for pedestrians and cyclists, $32 toll for cars. Visitors per year: Over 10 million. This famous 1.2-mile-long bridge in San Francisco is one of the city’s most famous landmarks and is easily accessible via bike, car or on foot. You’ll find gift shops and a cafe at the south end of the bridge.
Universal Studios Florida: Single-park tickets for one day start at $115. Visitors per year: 10.2 million. Be a part of your favorite movies and movie scenes at this entertainment theme park that has been catering to modern film enthusiasts for years. Now home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley experience, Universal Studios Florida in Orlando attracts visitors from all over the world.
Bourbon Street: Free to walk around, but be ready to spend on food and drink. Visitors per year: 10.45 million. In New Orleans’ French Quarter, you’ll find a nonstop party — particularly on Bourbon Street. It’s legal to drink alcohol on the streets, and you can get a cocktail to go from many bars, as you watch unforgettable street performances. Or head into any of the restaurants for some proper local food — like muffuletta, crawfish etouffee and beignets.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios: One-day ticket prices vary, but for two days, prices start at $104.50 per day. Visitors per year: 10.7 million. Enjoy a few thrill rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. This is the place to watch some of Disney’s best stage shows or take a backstage tour.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park: Admission to the park is free, but $14 to $23 per night to camp. Visitors per year: 11.3 million. This national park in Tennessee and North Carolina is ripe for exploring any time of year. Head to the observation tower on the Clingmans Dome for breathtaking views of the mountains.
Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort: One-day ticket prices vary, but for two days, prices start at $104.50 per day. Visitors per year: 12.2 million. Kids will enjoy a day at Epcot in Orlando, where they can experience the culture and cuisine from 11 different countries. They can also visit galleries, watch live performances and, of course, go on rides.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom: One-day ticket prices vary, but for two days, prices start at $104.50 per day. Visitors per year: 12.5 million. See your favorite animals in action, and enjoy exciting theme park rides at this Disney theme park in Orlando. Catch the lineup of entertainment that includes a carnival experience and a wildlife party.
Niagara Falls: Free, but you can buy tickets for close-up tours. Visitors per year: 14 million (in Canada). One of the biggest tourist destinations in the world due to its beautiful waterfalls, Niagara Falls is home to three majestic waterfalls connecting New York and Ontario, Canada. It’s free to walk in and look at the falls. But with the Niagara Falls USA Discovery Pass, which costs $46 for adults and $35 for kids 6 to 12, you can ride the Maid of the Mist Boat tour, see the Cave of the Winds and more.
Disneyland: One-day ticket prices vary, but for two days, prices start at $93.34 per day. Visitors per year: 18.3 million. Visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is expensive. But it’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip where all of your favorite Disney characters come to life.
Golden Gate Park: Admission to the park is free, but some attractions charge a fee. Visitors per year: 19 million. Even if you’re not ready to spend millions on rent to live in San Francisco, it’s worth a trip to the city visit this incredible park. Encompassing more than 1,000 acres, Golden Gate Park features gardens, museums and tons of activities. Head here to explore the Japanese tea garden, the deYoung Museum and more.
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World: One-day ticket prices vary, but for two days, prices start at $104.50 per day. Visitors per year: 20.45 million. A trip to Disney World in Orlando isn’t complete without at least one day at the Magic Kingdom. Try out the thrilling rides, and watch the parades and fireworks.
Grand Central Terminal: Free. Visitors per year: 21.6 million. This midtown Manhattan landmark is one of the most-visited attractions in the United States, and one of the busiest train stations in the country, too. Just remember that you’ll need some extra cash for shopping and food. You’ll find 60 shops, 35 restaurants (like the Oyster Bar and Restaurant) and events like the Holiday Train Show and Grand Central Cinema.
Hollywood and Highland Center: Free. Visitors per year: 25 million. One of the biggest shopping and entertainment complexes in Los Angeles, you could spend the entire day shopping, watching the latest movies and gazing at the Hollywood sign. Visit the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held, and see your favorite celebrities’ names on the Walk of Fame. The TCL Chinese Theatre, which hosts 20 movie premieres each year, is also a great place to spot celebrities in Los Angeles. You’ll also get photo ops with your favorite costumed characters, like Spiderman, Mickey Mouse or Jack Sparrow, who roam the street.
Balboa Park: Admission to park grounds is free, but you might need to buy a ticket for attractions and special events. Visitors per year: 28.4 million. Make your way over to San Diego’s famous 1,200-acre urban park to explore the beautiful gardens, San Diego Zoo, ride the carousel and miniature train and visit any of the 17 museums nearby. Steeped in history and culture, this is a prime spot to enjoy nature at its best and relax in a beautiful setting that is near some of the country’s most expensive homes.
Union Station: Free. Visitors per year: 37 million. Now a popular transportation hub and retail destination, Washington, D.C.’s Union Station is free to explore. But you will need some cash or a credit card for shopping, dining and Amtrak tickets.
Central Park: Free. Visitors per year: 37.5 million. Pack a picnic and head on over to this world-famous park for a day of exploring. New York City’s Central Park is home to gardens, man-made lakes and even the stunning Belvedere Castle. You will need tickets for tours and food, though.
Las Vegas Strip: Free to walk the Strip, but you might need to pay for attractions and shopping. Visitors per year: 42.2 million. The Las Vegas Strip is home to more than 30 casinos and casino-hotels that are open to the general public 24/7. You can take a self-guided tour of popular destinations like the Bellagio, the Mirage and the Luxor. And, you’ll find some free shows and entertainment to enjoy on the trip along the way.
Times Square: Free. Visitors per year: 50 million. You can’t miss the fast-paced activity at this famous junction. There’s no admission fee to enter New York City’s Times Square, but you will need some money for shopping and restaurants. Be sure to visit during the day and at night for two completely different experiences. Watch the ads on dozens of giant digital billboards, see the Naked Cowboy and various costumed superheroes like the “Black Panther” make a bid for tips and catch a Broadway play at a nearby theater.
Free things to do in every state
Alabama: Unpack forgotten treasures - If you’re looking to hit a fun, bucket-list-worthy site, visit the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro to browse the 40,000-square-foot store for free. If you do want to spend a few bucks on souvenirs, you can often pick up lost treasures here for a fraction of their value. When you’re done, head over to the Museum of Alabama in Montgomery to take a journey through pre-history, the Civil War and more as you examine hundreds of artifacts. Admission to the museum is free.
Alaska: Visit a gold rush boom town - Visiting a national park is one of the coolest and cheapest activities for the family. So relive Alaska’s gold mining days at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. Not only is admission free, but you can also take a complimentary ranger-led tour to visit the historic district that houses more than 20 boom town buildings. Feel like you’re away from it all without ever leaving Anchorage at Kincaid Park, featuring more than 37 miles of trails, a sandy beach and critters ranging from moose to porcupines.
Arizona: Marvel at monuments - The Arizona State Capitol Museum in Phoenix is an ideal spot to learn about the state’s history. When you’re done, head over to the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. You can take a photo beneath the gun from the USS Arizona and browse other memorials tucked into the lush lawns.
Arkansas: Hike along the Buffalo National River - Visit the Buffalo National River to learn more about Arkansas’ zinc mining history. Activities like canoeing and horseback riding cost extra, but visitors can see this breathtaking site for free on foot.
California: Gaze at the stars - At night, scope out the stars from the beautiful Griffith Observatory. Admission to the building and access to the telescopes are always free, as is parking — a rarity in Los Angeles. You can still see the stars during the day — the ones from the movies, that is. Spend the day in Hollywood, Beverly Hills or even Santa Monica and keep an eye out for your favorite celebrities.
Colorado: Explore the Garden of the Gods - If you want to visit a free landmark, be sure to check out the breathtaking views of red rock monoliths at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. Drive through the park, take a hike or stop by the Visitor and Nature Center to see flora and fauna displays that include dinosaurs.
Connecticut: Visit the Weir Farm - Get in touch with your artistic side at Weir Farm National Historic Site in Wilton. Once the home of Julian Alden Weir, a key figure in American Impressionism, this historic site is sure to inspire. You can borrow art supplies on site to create your own masterpiece, or take a free tour of the Weir House to explore the studios and learn more about the artists’ techniques.
Delaware: Tour breweries - Take a free tour of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton — the brewery pours one of the best beers for your buck. The first-come, first-served tours run regularly during scheduled hours. If you have to wait a bit, show your ID and enjoy a few free samples while you pass the time.
Florida: Have fun at Disney Springs - Can’t afford the VIP treatment at the Disney Parks? Don’t sweat it — you can have free fun at Disney Springs. Window-shop and check out live music at Exposition Park. If you have kids, take them to The LEGO Store’s dream world, featuring huge Disney models and a “Pick-a-Brick” Wall.
Georgia: Decode a mysterious monument - Often referred to as America’s Stonehenge, the Georgia Guidestones tower in Elberton is an impressive 19 feet tall. The granite monuments bear a 10-part message in 12 languages. No one knows who’s responsible for this creation — or why it was created.
Hawaii: See a hula show - You don’t need to shell out a lot of money to experience Hawaii’s culture and customs. In fact, you can see graceful dancers in free hula shows at various spots, including the Shops at Mauna Lani. If you’re more the DIY type, look for free hula classes at the Royal Hawaiian Center.
Idaho: Follow the Moose Trail - Follow in the hoof prints of a beloved children’s book character on the Mudgy Moose Trail in Downtown Coeur d’Alene. The trail features five life-size statues of Mudgy as he seeks his mousy friend, Millie. The trail starts at Tubbs Hill and winds 2.25 miles through town to Independence Point.
Illinois: See something strange - When you visit Chicago, be sure to take some creative pictures of the city as reflected in the famous stainless steel “bean,” also known as Millennium Park’s “Cloud Gate.” If that’s not out-of-the-ordinary enough for you, head to the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The site houses an array of peculiar devices, such as a spanking machine and trick chairs.
Indiana: Follow the Cultural Trail - Get up close and personal with Indianapolis culture by strolling or biking the Cultural Trail. You can see public art and beautiful landscapes along the way. Or, explore Indiana’s Amish Country by driving down Heritage Trail, where you’ll see horse-drawn buggies and charming shops. You can score self-guided audio CD tours for the journey at the visitors’ center in Elkhart County.
Iowa: Find your inner Trekkie - Visit Riverside, the future birthplace of James T. Kirk, captain of Star Trek’s Starship Enterprise. If you’re a sci-fi fan, the best time to visit is during Trekfest in June. Last year’s festivities included a number of free events, such as face painting and a sci-fi swap meet.
Kansas: There’s no place like Wamego - Head to Wamego in the fall and take in OZtoberFest, a free public event in the downtown area. Last year’s event included an Oz marketplace with photographs and paintings and plenty of Oz characters for photo ops. If you’re over 21, stop by the Oz Winery in downtown Wamego and get free samples as part of the daily wine tasting.
Kentucky: Drink bourbon - Kentucky is known for its bourbon, so why not take a tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort? All tours are complimentary, and the Trace Tour doesn’t require a reservation. You’ll see bourbon barrels and get to sample some of the best local liquor. Extend your travels on a bourbon trail road trip.
Louisiana: Go on a voodoo tour - It’s rumored that New Orleans is home to some of the most haunted places on Earth. For a good scare, book a “pay what you like” ghost tour through Free Tours by Foot and visit some of the spookiest haunts in New Orleans, including Pirate’s Alley and The Hotel Monteleone.
Maine: Tour Victorians - Download free tours from the Greater Portland Landmarks website and then put on your comfy walking shoes. You can visit Victorian mansions in the Western Promenade, follow the stained glass trail or stroll through historic districts.
Maryland: Walk a wooden boardwalk - Visit Battle Creek Cypress Swamp near Prince Frederick to explore trails and a quarter-mile boardwalk through the country’s northernmost stand of bald cypress trees. While you’re there, opt to go bird-watching or take a self-guided tour.
Massachusetts: Follow the Freedom Trail - You can’t follow the yellow brick road in Boston, but you can follow a red line that guides you along the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail. Visit 16 official sites that are significant in the history of the American Revolution, from the Old Corner Bookstore to the site of the Boston Massacre. And don’t forget about Faneuil Hall, which hosted America’s first town meeting. These days, you can shop, eat and enjoy live musical performances in the market.
Michigan: Chase waterfalls - Taking a trip to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is one of the most beautiful free things to do in Michigan. The four-season park provides the perfect backdrop for picnics, hiking or a day at the beach. Plus, the area boasts quite a few waterfalls, including Miners Falls with its 50-foot drop over a sandstone outcrop.
Minnesota: Walk in a Sculpture Park - Visit a thriving artist residency program at Franconia Sculpture Park in the St. Croix River Valley. You can explore the 43 acres and view more than 100 works of art.
Mississippi: Visit Kermit - Visit the birthplace of Kermit the Frog on the banks of Deer Creek in Leland. Here, you’ll see the famed frog sitting on a log playing the banjo, as well as displays about his creator, Jim Henson, who grew up in the area along the creek.
Missouri: Get a cup of coffee - Skip your latte for a day, and get your caffeine fix for free at The Roasterie in Kansas City. Free public “cuppings” — or coffee tastings — generally take place on the first and third Thursday of the month. The Roasterie also offers complimentary tours, so you can learn about the coffee-making process.
Montana: Heat up in a hot spring - If you’re looking for free things to do in Yellowstone — which offers fee-free dates — take a dip in the Boiling River hot spring. According to the National Park Service, it’s one of the few legal thermal soaking areas in Yellowstone. Keep in mind that the river is closed in the spring and early summer, and there are no lifeguards on duty.
Nebraska: Have fun on wheels - If you can’t visit Stonehenge this summer, Carhenge is the next best thing. Located north of Alliance, the structure is built from classic automobiles that have been painted gray. You can also remember the innocent fun of childhood roller skating — or the fierce competition of roller derby — at the National Museum of Roller Skating in Lincoln. See numerous exhibits, including roller skating competition highlights, 19th-century roller skate patents and much more.
Nevada: Cheer on hot air balloons - If you’re going to Nevada in September, don’t miss the Great Reno Balloon Race. During this hot air balloon race, which takes place from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, you’ll witness a rainbow of around 100 balloons racing one another across the sky. Pahrump holds its own free hot air balloon festival in Petrack Park. The event takes place in February and features a hot air balloon glow show, in which the balloons synchronize to music and light up the sky.
New Hampshire: Have a brew - Beer lovers rejoice: Merrimack Brewery lets you experience the beer brewing experience from “Seed to Sip.” Take a free Anheuser-Busch brewery tour — as a bonus, you can meet the famed Budweiser Clydesdales in the Clydesdale Hamlet.
New Jersey: Visit a state-of-the-art museum - Visit Princeton University’s historic campus and spend a few hours browsing through the Princeton University Art Museum. With more than 90,000 works of art spanning from ancient to modern times, the museum is one of the best in the country.
New Mexico: See a neon sunset - In Tucumcari, jump on Route 66 to see buildings and artwork that hearken back to the heyday of highway travel. During daylight hours, view the beautiful murals painted on the sides of buildings. As the sun sets, watch historic neon signs blaze along the highway.
New York: Stroll America’s most famous park - Bring your camera and head to Central Park, located in the heart of New York City. The 843-acre park holds many treasures — like the Conservatory Garden, Belvedere Castle and a sprinkling of fountains and ponds.
North Carolina: Mine for gold - Explore the first gold mine found in the USA. at Reed Gold Mine in Midland. Tour the mine for free, but bring $3 if you want to try your luck panning for the shiny stuff.
North Dakota: See super-sized sites - You’ll be fascinated by these large metal sculptures as you drive down the Enchanted Highway in Gladstone. The monolithic roadside art includes giant fish, grasshoppers, a tin family and other amusing pieces. Then, take your picture in front of the “World’s Largest Buffalo” monument at Frontier Village in Jamestown. The prairie town features original frontier buildings from around the state, as well as stagecoach and pony rides, which do cost money.
Ohio: Go up, up and away - If you have a military buff or airplane lover in the family, take a trip to Dayton’s National Museum of the United States Air Force to see military aviation at its finest. You’ll find exhibits featuring aircraft from World War II and the Cold War, a space gallery where you can explore a NASA shuttle and much more.
Oklahoma: Take a trip to Totem Pole Park - Visit one of the most extensive and oldest folk art displays in the state at Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park in Foyil. The centerpiece is a 90-foot carved totem pole — the largest on the property.
Oregon: Stop to smell the roses - Stop and smell the roses — literally — at the International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park. Portland is known as the City of Roses, and you’ll discover why as you walk among more than 10,000 rose plantings in the oldest continuously operated rose test garden in the country.
Pennsylvania: Take a covered bridge tour - See Pennsylvania’s iconic covered bridges for yourself on a self-guided tour. Although they’re found throughout the state, it’s best to start in Lancaster County, Lehigh Valley or Bucks County. You can download a tour online.
Rhode Island: Experience fire, water and beauty - Fire and water meet in dramatic fashion in Providence. At WaterFire, fire performers tend to roughly 100 large bonfires on river platforms, keeping them burning until late at night. Dates for 2018 won’t be posted until spring, but you can expect events to start in April and run through early November.
South Carolina: Remember baseball greats - Stop by the home of a baseball icon at the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library in Greenville. The free museum houses artifacts associated with Shoeless Joe’s career and life.
South Dakota: Step Into a storybook - Bring the kids or unleash your own inner child at Storybook Island in Rapid City. The free theme park features favorite children’s storybook characters and is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Cruise down the 22-mile Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, which is particularly beautiful when decked out in autumn foliage. You’ll probably recognize the canyon from the film “Dances With Wolves.”
Tennessee: Dance down Honky Tonk Highway - If you’re looking for free things to do in Tennessee, don’t forget about the Music City. Head to Nashville to take advantage of free live music throughout the year and drive down the Honky Tonk Highway — also known as the Broadway Historic District. You can pop into cover-free juke joints and bars.
Texas: Go bat watching - Mexican free-tailed bats are the state’s official flying mammal, and you can watch them emerge from their colonies at sunset, if you know where to look. Head to the Waugh Drive Bridge in Houston or San Antonio’s Camden Street Bridge to see these animals fly for free.
Utah: Get out of this world - You can check out free, mind-blowing exhibits at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. Marvel at Newton’s Daydream, a two-story, audio-kinetic maze sculpture featuring moving balls and instruments.
Vermont: Taste maple syrup - Don’t leave Vermont without sampling some authentic maple syrup. You’ll find plenty of maple farms in the Green Mountain State, and some of them offer free tastings. At Sugarbush Farm in Woodstock, for example, you can get free admission and try four grades of pure Vermont maple syrup.
Virginia: Check out Mount Trashmore - Landfills don’t usually make the list of must-see sites. If you’re planning a trip to Virginia Beach, however, you should definitely stop by Mount Trashmore. Created from an abandoned landfill, this unique, 165-acre spot features picnic areas, playgrounds and free equipment rentals.
Washington: Indulge in candy - Who can say no to free candy? Take a free, self-guided tour of Boehm’s Candies in Issaquah and grab a free sample at the retail shop afterward. You can also check out Liberty Orchards in Downtown Cashmere. Known for its chocolates, Turkish delight, orchard bars and more, the shop offers free candies to visitors.
West Virginia: See Civil War sites - If you want to see some of the most historic sites, visit a Civil War battle site at Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park in Summersville. Hike trails through the battlefield and check out breathtaking views of the Gauley River.
Wisconsin: Scope some concrete art - Some people take a vacation to get away from concrete, but the Wisconsin Concrete Park in Phillips is a must-see spot. Named one of Wisconsin’s top seven man-made wonders by Travel Wisconsin, the park holds more than 200 concrete works by folk artist Fred Smith.
Wyoming: Escape to Medicine Mountain - Hike up Medicine Mountain to see the mesmerizing Medicine Wheel. This sacred Native American archaeological site features 28 radial rows of rocks that form a circular pattern of stones.
Washington, D.C.: Stop by the Smithsonian - Don’t miss any of the free things to do in Washington, D.C. Aside from touring the White House and other free monuments, you can check out more than 1,500 animals at the National Zoo and millions of artifacts at the National Museum of Natural History. Entrance to all Smithsonian museums is free, so you’ll never run out of things to do or see in our nation’s capital.
