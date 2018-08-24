Skyline of New York City

Paul Chiasson/Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. – An attempt by New York, New Jersey and other high-tax states to skirt new federal laws that limit the deduction of state and local taxes could be stifled by the Trump administration.

The Internal Revenue Service late Thursday proposed regulations that would severely restrict a plan by the states to set up a program to allow homeowners to pay a portion of their property taxes as charitable deductions.

The move by New York, New Jersey and others is aimed at allowing taxpayers with high bills to continue to deduct as much as possible on their income taxes after the federal government in December capped the deductions at $10,000 a year.

The cap is bad news for high-tax regions of New York, where property taxes alone often exceed $10,000 a year.

But the IRS threw cold water on the states' plan Thursday, saying it would limit any federal deductions of charitable contribution that go toward property taxes to merely whatever can't be deducted on state income taxes.

"Under the proposed regulations," the IRS said, "a taxpayer who makes payments or transfers property to an entity eligible to receive tax deductible contributions must reduce their charitable deduction by the amount of any state or local tax credit the taxpayer receives or expects to receive."

What's new

What New York has been planning to do is create a program where property owners could pay anything above $10,000 a year in taxes as a charitable contribution to their local governments or schools.

That way, the full tax bill could still be deductible.

But the IRS said it wouldn't allow that.

What it expects to allow goes like this: Since New York plans to offer an 85 percent state tax credit on charitable deductions to municipalities, and the taxpayer, for example, pays $1,000 a year, the taxpayer would receive a $850 state tax credit.

So that would leave $150 as an allowable contribution deduction on the taxpayer’s federal income tax return, the IRS explained.

Facing critics

The states' plans were risky from the beginning, and tax professionals questioned whether the IRS would go along. The IRS in May, in fact, suggested it wouldn't.

For one, charitable contributions are supposed to benefit a cause or organization — not to pay taxes so more is deductible, critics said.

But New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and other governors in blue states said the tax code overhaul in December unfairly targeted their states.

They are suing to overturn the law, and Cuomo ripped the IRS' proposed regulations Thursday, saying the state would challenge the federal proposal.

"The federal government passed a partisan tax bill that took aim at New York, effectively raising our taxes and making us less competitive," Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo said the IRS "is hastily proposing politically motivated regulations to further the agenda of the Trump administration and block reforms that deliver relief to New York taxpayers."

He added: "And make no mistake: we will use every tool at our disposal, including litigation, to fight back."

New York also created a new payroll tax system aimed at shielding some employees' income from the new tax plan.

Battle with Republicans

The federal tax bill drove a wedge between New York Republican members of Congress, who split on whether to support the tax bill.

The law provides a net tax cut to New Yorkers with lower home prices and thus lower overall local and state taxes.

But for homeowners with higher home values and taxes, the federal tax plan could be a overall negative as the cap on deductions could outweigh lower tax rates and other benefits included in the law.

Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, Columbia County, voted against the tax bill, but subsequently asked the IRS to rule on whether New York's charitable contribution plan would be legal.

"Taxpayers deserve to know how the IRS would treat these workarounds, and merely hoping that the IRS would approve the Cuomo plan was not a responsible stance," Faso said Thursday.

"Now that the IRS has ruled, the state of New York needs to get to work reducing our high tax burden."

Here's an explanation of the proposed IRS regulations, via The Associated Press:

How do the limits work under the new rules?

Dollar-for-dollar: When a taxpayer receives a benefit in return for donating to charity, the taxpayer should only be able to deduct the net value of the donation as a charitable contribution, Treasury says.

An example: You donate $1,000 to a charity in a state that offers a 70 percent tax credit, so $700 in this case. You would only be able to claim a $300 charitable deduction on your federal return.

There is an exception. If the state tax credits don't exceed 15 percent of the amount donated, so up to a $150 state tax credit on a $1,000 donation, the taxpayer could claim the full amount as a charitable deduction.

Why is this important?

Taxpayers could have less incentive to donate without getting a deduction or if the deduction is reduced.

All states rely on property and income taxes to fund an array of services such as education, health care and public safety.

Advocates for restoring the full state and local deductions say the reduced property tax deduction brings a decrease in the value of taxpayers' homes, possibly spurring residents of high-tax states to move elsewhere and crimping funding for local programs.

