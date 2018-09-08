The tie-dye suit definitely gets your attention.

David Glickman donned the get-up for his appearance May 3, 2013, on Season 4 of ABC's "Shark Tank." The suit, Glickman told the investors gathered to hear his pitch, was a symbol of freedom, a talisman signifying his escape from the "rat race" of New York City to bucolic Vermont, where he was pursuing his dream of entrepreneurial success.

That dream ended last November, when Glickman and his wife filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

They closed the business he'd pitched to the investor sharks — Vermont Butcher Block & Board Company — and left behind nearly $800,000 in unpaid debts to banks, investment funds, lawyers, accountants and suppliers.

Glickman could not be reached for comment on what happened to his once-promising business, but Dorothy Walcoff, 94, offered her insight. Walcoff owns the building at 61 Church St., where Glickman had a storefront from April 2011 to May 2015.

Glickman was a "wheeler-dealer," Walcoff said, he always did what was best for him.

"He never paid his rent on time, then he would skip payments," she said. "He always had a good excuse."

For the first year, Vermont Butcher Block was doing well, going "cracker jacks," Walcoff said, and Glickman paid on time. But business dwindled, she said, and the timely rent payments stopped.

Walcoff said she was "a little too good-natured" about letting Glickman slide on his rent. When he asked to break his lease a year early, Walcoff agreed, getting his signature on a promissory note for the approximately $10,000 he owed.

A year later, Glickman hadn't paid a cent, according to Walcoff's daughter, Debbie Blake. Walcoff's attorney wrote a letter to Glickman, saying he needed to pay now. Glickman began making payments, but still owed Walcoff about $2,100 when he filed for bankruptcy.

"You don't want to do business with him," Walcoff concluded.

That was the same decision the sharks made five years ago. None of them took Glickman up on his offer of a 25 percent equity stake in his company in exchange for a $400,000 investment.

David Glickman, owner of The Vermont Butcher Block & Board Company in Williston, on Monday, July 31, 2017.

GLENN RUSSELL/FREE PRESS

'Do you make any money?'

Kevin O'Leary seemed particularly unimpressed with Glickman's tie-dye suit, saying, "I don't care if you wear goatskin. Do you make any money?"

Glickman answered by saying he had sold nearly $3 million in product since founding the company in 2004, nine years earlier. He claimed he would approach a million dollars in sales in 2013 and make about $200,000 in profit.

That bit of information prompted celebrity investor Lori Greiner to ask, then why are you here? Glickman said he needed money and help to grow the business.

As shark after shark dropped out, Glickman sweetened the pot, telling Mark Cuban he could have 40 percent of the company for $400,000. When Cuban declined, Glickman turned to Robert Herjavec, offering him 45 percent.

At this point, Cuban told Glickman he wasn't helping himself by begging, and the episode ended without a deal.

Flex Fund President Janice St. Onge and business owner David Glickman in his new Vermont Butcher Block & Board Company manufacturing shop on Boyer Circle in Williston on Dec. 10.

LYNN MONTY, Free Press

The Flexible Capital Fund steps in

But Glickman's appearance on Shark Tank wasn't entirely in vain.

As the Burlington Free Press reported in December 2013, Vermont Butcher Block was the second Vermont company to make its way onto the reality show. The first was cookie-maker Liz Lovely, Inc., which also failed to attract an investor and also has since gone out of business.

For the now-closed Liz Lovely, the Vermont Flexible Fund stepped in with the financing the celebrity sharks declined to provide. Glickman noticed, and gave Flex Fund President Janice St. Onge a call after he failed to generate any interest among the sharks.

The Flexible Capital Fund is a mission-based investment company that provides royalty financing to growth-stage companies in Vermont's food system, forestry and clean technology sectors. Royalty financing means the investor — in this case Flexible Capital Fund — receives a percentage of a company's future revenues over a certain amount of time up to a specific amount. It works great for small businesses because owners are able to keep their equity, rather than diluting it as typically happens in venture capital investments.

The Flex Fund invested $250,000 in Vermont Butcher Block, allowing Glickman to move out of his garage and into a commercial space in Williston's Boyer Circle.

"We are like the remora fish on a shark," St. Onge joked to the Free Press in 2013 about Shark Tank. "What for them wasn't a good deal is a great deal for us."

Remoras suction themselves to sharks and other large marine predators, living off the scraps of prey.

Randy Ouellette clears sawdust away as an automated router shapes blocks of wood at The Vermont Butcher Block & Board Company in Williston on Monday, July 31, 2017.

GLENN RUSSELL/FREE PRESS

Risky business

The Flexible Capital Fund is still owed more than $205,000 and TD Bank is owed nearly $25,000 as a result of Glickman's bankruptcy.

"Investing in growing companies is inherently a risky business," St. Onge said. "We try to do everything we can to mitigate those risks, but sometimes it does not work out."

The Glickmans' bankruptcy closed Feb. 22, leaving creditors no real options to collect against their claims.

"The creditors are highly unlikely to get any more funds because the Glickmans can't be sued," said Attorney Ray Obuchowski, the trustee for the bankruptcy.

Persistent marketer

In August 2017, David Glickman talked to the Free Press about his "guerrilla marketing" techniques, which he summarized as making a nuisance of himself until he was given a shot.

For example: Glickman emailed Shark Tank every morning for 40 days straight in early 2012 when he knew the show was holding auditions.

"The 41st day they emailed back and said, 'Stop emailing. We have your information,'" Glickman said in 2017. "And sure enough, they called me in a week."

Glickman had beaten the odds, becoming one of 90 businesses out of 54,000 to make it to the air in 2013.

His persistence in guerrilla marketing did not translate into business success.

"He was a very good salesman and not as good a businessman," said Kevin Staudt of Vermont Commercial Warehouse, Glickman's landlord in Williston.

Staudt was left holding the bag for nearly $84,000 in unpaid lease payments by Glickman's bankruptcy. He has yet to find a new tenant for the 8,000-square-foot space Glickman vacated.

"I would tell you that David talked a very good line and all of his people he worked with and creditors thought he was doing well long after he wasn't," Staudt said. "He didn't seem interested in any help or advice and he went through a lot of money."

The Vermont Butcher Block & Board Company has a factory store in Williston, seen on Monday, July 31, 2017.

GLENN RUSSELL/FREE PRESS

No control, sleepless nights

Glickman wore his trademark casual attire when he talked to the Free Press last year in the chaotic back room of his production facility in Williston — shorts and a grey cotton sweatshirt over a purple tie-dye T-shirt. He sported the stubble of about a three-day growth of beard and groused about a customer who wasn't paying his bills.

At this point Glickman had three employees in his workshop, down from the 15 employees he had when Vermont Butcher Block had a retail store on Church Street.

Glickman admitted he couldn't handle the pressure of Church Street.

"I was paying $12,000 a year in bank service charges because I had no control over the money," Glickman said. "I just couldn't handle it all. I couldn't sleep at night."

After he left Church Street, Glickman said his business took a hit, but was growing again. He said his sales were "up there, under a million" — essentially the same thing he told the sharks in 2013.

While he took pride in his cutting boards and kitchen utensils, touting them as premium products made from premium materials to the sharks, Glickman also readily admitted his skills as a woodworker were thin to nonexistent, and said he latched onto cutting boards because they were easy to make.

"I can't make furniture, I can't make a dresser, I have no interest," Glickman said. "I don't have the patience. I need instant gratification."

An inadvertent epitaph, perhaps, for Vermont Butcher Block & Board Company.

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at ddambrosio@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT.

