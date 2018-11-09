Extreme weather events such as the approaching Category 4 Hurricane Florence are tracked just as closely by investors on Wall Street as they are by meteorologists at the Weather Channel.

The reason: Business disruptions and storm damages temporarily reduce the profits of companies negatively impacted by the storm, such as insurers and retailers, and often provide a lift to companies such as home improvement retailers that help impacted people prepare for the storm and rebuild once the wind dies down and floodwaters recede.

"The disruption caused by hurricanes in the U.S. has increased in recent years," Mark Savino, an equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in a report. The 2017 hurricane season was the most costly in U.S. history, with hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma causing an estimated $270 billion in damage.

As Florence heads for landfall somewhere in the Carolinas, investors have already pushed shares of Home Depot and Lowe's higher by 3.7 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, since Friday as people stock up on water, plywood, generators, drainage pumps and other items ahead of the storm. Similarly, shares of Generac, which sells backup generators that provide power when the electricity goes out, have rallied nearly 7 percent this week.

Insurers, however, have taken a hit as investors begin to price in costs related to coming damage claims. Allstate, which has a 6.6 percent market share in North Carolina, according to investment firm Sandler O'Neill, has fallen nearly 2 percent, Progressive is down1.3 percent and Travelers is off 1.7 percent.

However, while individual stocks can move up and down a lot, the broader stock market historically has been less effected, mainly because the regional impacts of most hurricanes don't have a huge impact on the overall $20.4 trillion U.S. economy. The process of rebuilding also stimulates growth.

In the aftermath of the 15 most costliest U.S. hurricanes, the S&P 500 stock index, after posting a median drop of 0.2 percent a month after the hurricanes formed, mounted rallies, data from CFRA, a Wall Street research firm, show. The index was 3.9 percent higher three months later and up 7.8 percent six months later.

