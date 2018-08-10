Travelers have another tropical system to keep tabs on this week.

Tropical Storm Michael formed Sunday morning in the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and move toward the U.S. Gulf Coast by midweek, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm could make landfall along Florida’s western panhandle late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the latest forecasts.

The National Hurricane Center projects Michael could strengthen to a Category 1 or 2 storm, but it’s not yet clear how it might affect flights. The current track would have Michael come ashore near mostly smaller regional airports, though the system is then projected to move toward Atlanta and possibly Charlotte after making landfall.

Even if that track holds, however, Michael’s effect on schedules at those airports would depend on whether the storm brought heavy winds and severe weather that far inland. It’s possible that what’s left of Michael could move over those airports without major disruptions, but fliers should be on alert for updates.

For now, U.S. carriers are likely to begin waiving change fees for coastal airports along Michael’s projected path.

On Sunday, Southwest Airlines became the first to enact a flexible rebooking policy for several airports along the Gulf Coast.

Unique among big U.S. carriers, Southwest does not charge change fees, but it is allowing customers ticketed to New Orleans and the Florida cities of Panama City and Pensacola to make one change to their itineraries without paying a new fare. The waiver covers customers scheduled to fly through those airports from Tuesday (Oct. 9) through Thursday (Oct. 11). Included in the fine print for the waiver, customers can move their flights to within 14 days of their original date of travel. 

Southwest's waiver also covers flights at Cancun, Mexico, and Havana, Cuba, though waiver dates are different for those airports. 

Delta Air Lines followed with its own waiver by Monday evening. Delta's waiver allows customers ticketed to five Gulf Coast airports in Florida and Alabama to make one fee-free change -- with some fine print -- if they're ticketed to travel on Tuesday or Wednesday. 

Oher airlines that fly to airports along the Gulf Coast may do the same as Michael nears the U.S. mainland. 

