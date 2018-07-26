It's been almost five years since actor Paul Walker has passed away, and now his life and career is being remembered in a new documentary.

The first trailer for Paramount Network's "I Am Paul Walker" dropped Thursday, and it may just tug at your heartstrings.

The trailer shows clips from Walker's life, from childhood home videos to his work on the popular film franchise "The Fast and the Furious."

The trailer also features several interviews from his family members, childhood friends and Hollywood colleagues, including "Furious" actor Tyrese Gibson and director Rob Cohen.

"Cinema didn't capture it all, couldn't capture it all," Cohen says of Walker in the trailer. 

Walker died tragically on Nov. 30, 2013,  when the Porsche Carrera GT he was riding in hit a lamppost, split in half and caught fire.  He was 40. 

"I Am Paul Walker" is set to air on Aug. 11 at 9 ET/PT.

Paul Walker: 1973-2013
Paul Walker, star of the "Fast and Furious" movie franchise, died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40.
In May, Walker premiered 'Fast &amp; Furious 6' in London with his co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Actors Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson attend the "Fast & Furious 6" World Premiere at The Empire, Leicester Square on May 7, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) ORG XMIT: 168413723 ORIG FILE ID: 168253807
CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 14: (L-R) Actors Jordana Brewster, Paul Walker and Vin Diesel speak onstage during the 2013 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on April 14, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 166440828 ORIG FILE ID: 166647525
Walker and his "Fast & Furious" franchise love interest Jordana Brewster in a scene from the sixth in the series.
In 2011, Diesel and Walker attended the "Fast and Furious 5" premiere in Cologne, Germany.
Walker and Diesel in a scene from "Fast Five."
FILE NOVEMBER 30: TMZ is reporting that actor Paul Walker of "The Fast and the Furious" movies died in a car accident in Santa on November 30, 2013 Clarita, California. LILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 18: Paul Walker attends "Fast & Furious 4" Photocall at Lomme - Kinepolis on March 18, 2009 in Lille, France. (Photo by Mark Renders/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 85142426 ORIG FILE ID: 85482437
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MARCH 12: Actor Paul Walker (L) and actress Jordana Brewster arrive at the premiere Universal's "Fast & Furious" held at Universal CityWalk Theaters on March 12, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 85316497 GTY ID: 16497PB008_Premiere_Of_U
Walker & Brewster in a scene from 2009's "Fast & Furious."
(Left to Right) Vera Farmiga and Paul Walker in a scene from the motion picture Running Scared. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 02/06 By Larry D. Horricks New Line Cinema HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX44876
Paul Walker in a scene from the motion picture Eight Below. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 02/06 By Chris Large Walt Disney Pictures HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX44647
(L-R) Jessica Alba (l) and Paul Walker in a scene from the motion picture Into The Blue. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 09/05 By John P. Johnson MGM HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX39913
Penelope Cruz as Nina and Paul Walker as Mike in the holiday motion picture Noel --- DATE TAKEN: Rec'd 11/04 No Byline Neverland Films UNL - unlimited reuse ORG XMIT: ZX28309
Walker at the wheel of a Mitsubishi EVO 7 in a scene first sequel, "2 Fast 2 Furious."
(Left to right) Paul Walker and Frances OÃ­Connor in a scene from the motion picture Timeline. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 11/03 By Philippe BosseÂ¥ Paramount Pictures HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX9907
Paul Walker, foreground, and Vin Diesel in a scene from the motion picture The Fast and the Furious
Caleb Mandrake (Paul Walker) and Luke McNamara (Joshua Jackson) in a scene from The Skulls --- DATE TAKEN: 1999 By George Kraychyk Universal Studios , Source: Universal Studios HO - handout ORG XMIT: PX10805
(clockwiser from botton center) James Van Der Beek, Amy Smart, Eliel Swinton, Paul Walker, Ali Larter, Ron Lester, and Scott Caan in Varsity Blues. --- DATE TAKEN: rcvd 1998 By Deana Newcomb Paramount Pictures , Source: Paramount Pictures HO - handout ORG XMIT: UT87895
(GANNETT PHOTO NETWORK) Paul Walker, left to right, Dule Hill, and Freddie Prinze Jr. in a scene from "She's All That." (GNS Photo) ORG XMIT: GPN31
Walker promoted "2 Fast 2 Furious" in 2003.
