An Illinois state lawmaker resigned Wednesday after his ex-girlfriend accused him of using naked photos of her to "catfish" other men.

Kate Kelly filed a complaint this week against state Rep. Nick Sauer, alleging that he created an Instagram account that shared private nude photos of her.

"Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature," Kelly said in the complaint, per Politico. "The men believed they were communicating with me and Nick shared private details of my life."

In his resignation letter, Sauer, a Republican, said his job would be affected by the "distraction of addressing these allegations."

"After speaking with my family, I feel it is best to step away from my public responsibilities," he wrote.

Sauer served in the Illinois House of Representatives from January 2017 through his resignation. He had been seeking a second term.

