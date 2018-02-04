Tour Washington, D.C.'s District Winery

Wineries often sit among vineyards and produce estate grapes, but that isn’t the case for District Winery, the first urban winery in Washington, D.C. There are no vineyards within the nation's capital, which is actually to District Winery’s advantage.

“The fact that we don’t grow grapes is to our benefit because it lets us diversify our portfolio," says co-founder Brian Leventhal. "Because we’re not relying on grapes that grow in our backyard, we can actually work directly with farmers all over the country.”

District Winery is making more than 20 kinds of wine this year thanks to its unique business model. During harvest season, the winery receives crates of hand-picked grapes from California, Oregon, Washington, Virginia and New York that are delivered in refrigerated trucks.

From there, the winemaking process is nearly identical to that of any traditional winery, except District Winery’s destemming machines, presses, fermentation tanks and oak barrels all live in a stunning glass building right on the Anacostia River.

Along with the winery, the building also boasts a tasting bar, restaurant and full-service event space.

District Winery has everything Leventhal and his co-founder John Stires wanted in their second urban winery venture. The duo entered the hospitality industry without any prior experience when they opened Brooklyn Winery in New York in 2010 and have been learning on the job ever since.

In 2014, Leventhal and Stires scoured the country for a home for their next winery. Without any city in mind, they researched markets and D.C. came out on top.

“There was a big food and beverage revolution in the city,” says Leventhal. “It wasn’t just a steak and potatoes town anymore.”

Since District Winery opened in August, people of the District have a new source of locally made premium wine and a place to drink, eat and congregate on the riverfront. Click through the photos above for a tour of D.C.’s only urban winery and see more across the country below.

America's urban wineries

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com