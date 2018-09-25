Instagram's co-founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, have resigned and will leave the photo-sharing app's parent company Facebook in coming weeks, the New York Times reported Monday night.

Systrom and Krieger told Instagram and Facebook executives about their resignation on Monday, people with direct knowledge on the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly told the Times.

Systrom, the chief executive, and Krieger, the chief technical executive, launched the photo and video sharing app in 2010. With more than 500 million users, Instagram is estimated to be worth more than $100 billion if it were a stand-alone company, according to Bloomberg. Facebook acquired it in 2012 for $1 billion when it had 30 million users.

Facebook and Instagram did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's inquiry for comment.

After the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the #DeleteFacebook movement, some of the social network users flocked to Instagram. Still, around the 2016 elections, Facebook said about 20 million people saw content on Instagram from fake Russian accounts.

