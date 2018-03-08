New Hampshire: Have a brew - Beer lovers rejoice: Merrimack Brewery lets you experience the beer brewing experience from “Seed to Sip.” Take a free Anheuser-Busch brewery tour — as a bonus, you can meet the famed Budweiser Clydesdales in the Clydesdale Hamlet.

Beer lovers, looking for reason to justify a happy hour? Today is International Beer Day.

This relatively new holiday -- it was first celebrated in 2008 -- strictly has no historic significance. Maybe it was just the warm August temperatures that made having a beer more enjoyable for the group of friends in Santa Cruz, California, who concocted the idea.

Pals Jesse Avshalomov, Evan Hamilton, Aaron Araki, and Richard Hernandez had simple goals: create an excuse to gather and enjoy beer with friends, and to celebrate those who made the beer, they say on the International Beer Day website.

The foursome initially began calling local bars in an attempt to ignite interest. "The ones who were honest would say things like ‘What is International Beer Day? Tell me about that'," Avshalomov told National Public Radio. "And the ones who played it cool would say, 'We’re still figuring that out. What’s the date on that again, remind me?’"

Now celebrated in more than 200 cities across the globe, Avshalomov calls International Beer Day "an experiment in virality gone horribly right."

Thousands across the world took to Twitter to commemorate the festivities -- you can follow along on #InternationalBeerDay and #InternationalBeerDay2018. "Raise your glass to celebrate the heroes behind each tasty brew," posted image provider Purestock.

A few taverns and breweries offered special bargains, but many beer lovers joined in to offer a historic perspective on the beverage's global reach. Archaeologist Ticia Verveer posted a 5,000-year-old relic recording how workers got rations of beer.

Happy #InternationalBeerDay 🍻

This 5,000 year old cuneiform tablet is a record of the daily beer rations for workers. Beer is represented by an upright jar with a pointed base. The symbol for rations is a human head eating from a porridge bowl. pic.twitter.com/1lcJliOJOM — Ticia Verveer (@ticiaverveer) August 3, 2018

Similarly, the U.K.-based Ashmolean Museum tweeted a photo of an Egyptian sculpture showing how beer was made -- the artifact had been made for a tomb in order to ensure the making of beer would "continue in the afterlife."

Cheers 🍻 Today is #InternationalBeerDay! This ancient Egyptian model brewery was made for a tomb so that production of beer could continue in the afterlife pic.twitter.com/RorXqaz4iP — Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) August 3, 2018

Another uncovered tablet -- posted on Twitter by archaeologist Jo Ball -- detailed how Roman soldiers asked for more beer to be sent to their encampment along Hadrian's Wall.

"My fellow soldiers have no beer, please order some to be sent!"



So asked #Roman decurion Masculus in a letter to his commanding officer Flavius Cerialis, #VindolandaTablet III.628 - running out of booze stationed on #HadriansWall was no small matter... #InternationalBeerDay pic.twitter.com/6Vq85mY3tM — Dr Jo Ball (@DrJEBall) August 3, 2018

Even the administrators of the Nobel Prize got in on the action, tweeting a photo and tribute to Nobel winner Eduard Buchner, the German chemist who discovered the process of fermentation.

This #InternationalBeerDay we're celebrating Nobel Laureate Eduard Buchner, who proved that fermentation - a chemical process that can convert sugar into alcohol and carbon dioxide - was caused by an enzyme produced by yeast cells, not the cells themselves. pic.twitter.com/KUbxXwJrXH — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) August 3, 2018

Speaking of the beer making process, Brittanica posted a graphic showing the how beer is made -- from barley and water to the bottling process.

The Merriam-Webster Twitter account offered up that "beer o'clock" might eventually make the dictionary.

International Beer Day is not to be confused with National Beer Day, which is celebrated April 7 because on that day in 1933, the Cullen-Harrison Act went into effect allowing the sale of beer containing less than 3.2% alcohol again in the U.S. near the end of Prohibition.

There are many other celebratory days devoted to beer. Thursday was IPA Day, a day to celebrate India pale ale beers, which accounted for one-fourth of U.S. craft beer sales in 2017, according to research firm IBISWorld.

You missed that one, did you? Well, here's some upcoming days to mark your calendar for, according to holiday tracking firm National Today:

•National Beer Lover’s Day -- Sept. 7

•National Drink Beer Day -- Sept. 28

•National American Beer day -- Oct. 27



•International Stout Day -- Nov. 3

•National Lager Day -- Dec. 10

•New Beer’s Eve -- April 6

By the way, today is also National Watermelon Day, so you could toast the festivities with a watermelon beer.

And, if you don't like beer, be patient. Monday is National Root Beer Float Day -- a day to celebrate some different suds.

Enjoy #InternationalBeerDay everyone!



Here's a video about the power of beer in the movies. pic.twitter.com/5aavYEWrYj — Fandor 🎥 (@Fandor) August 3, 2018

