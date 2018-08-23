Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is a Caltech theoretical physicist on the popular CBS television series, <em>The Big Bang Theory</em>.

Jim Parsons is saying goodbye to “The Big Bang Theory.”

The actor shared a lengthy Instagram Thursday expressing his gratitude for the show and his cast and crew mates after Wednesday’s announcement that the critically acclaimed CBS comedy will end its run in May 2019 at the conclusion of the upcoming twelfth season.

“It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory,” he wrote along with a photo of himself and the main cast. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in.”

Parsons, who played socially awkward physicist Sheldon on the long-running, top-rated comedy, also thanked the show’s “devoted viewers,” who he described as “the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives.”

He continued, “And while I know that they already know it, it bears repeating again and again: I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture and the cast members who aren’t pictured here – whether they were in one scene or many episodes along the way; you are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with and who have become a part of my life on set and off.”

“I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time,” he concluded.

Parsons' statement didn’t address reports that he is the reason for the show’s ending. Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday that CBS and Warner Bros. Television decided to end the hit show after being unable to agree with Parsons on compensation.

USA TODAY has reached out to the networks and Parsons reps for comment.

Parsons wasn't the only "Big Bang" star to share his goodbyes. Co-star Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram Wednesday, describing her experience with the show as a "ride" that has "been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets."

"No matter when it was going to end , my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet," she continued. "To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers , CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang."

