Trump DACA appeal
The Trump administration will seek the Supreme Court's intervention in order to end the DACA program.
ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to restart a program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation, the second ruling blocking the administration from ending the DACA program. 

In a blistering 25-page opinion, U.S. District Judge John Bates for District of Columbia said that the Trump administration did not justify its decision to eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Bates said the Department of Homeland Security, which runs the program, failed to "elaborate meaningfully on the agency’s primary rationale for its decision" and called the policy "unlawful and unconstitutional."

In April, Bates also ruled against the Trump administration's move to end the program but gave the government 90 days to better explains its rationale. 

The government has 20 days, until Aug. 23, to appeal the ruling or the Trump administration will have to restart DACA, Bates wrote in the ruling. 

The decision to end DACA has faced multiple legal hurdles. Bates joined judges in Brooklyn and San Francisco in ruling against the Trump administration. 

Another ruling on the program is expected soon by a federal judge in Texas.

The dispute dates back to 2012, when then-president Barack Obama established the program without congressional action. The goal was to protect from deportation undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children, but many Republicans called it executive overreach and have remained opposed to the program.

DACA supporters march for permanent protection
01 / 09
Wearing custom butterfly wings, supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program hold a tarp with an image of President Donald Trump as they march in support of DACA on March 5, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
02 / 09
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and other young immigrants march with supporters as they arrive at the Capitol in Washington on March 5, 2018. The program that temporarily shields hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation was scheduled to end Monday by order of President Donald Trump but court orders have delayed the end date, possibly by as much as a year.
03 / 09
Ivon Meneses, of Las Vegas, had written "we need a permanent legislative solution for Dreamers," on her arm as she and other supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program attended an action in support of DACA recipients on March 5, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
04 / 09
A woman holds up a sign that says, "resist," as supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) block an intersection near the U.S. Capitol as an act of civil disobedience in support of DACA recipients on March 5, 2018 in Washington.
05 / 09
U.S. Capitol Police use bolt cutters to break chains locking together supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as the protesters cheer in support of DACA on March 5, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
06 / 09
Veronica Paute, right, of Westchester, N.Y., wears a shirt with a photo her brother, Cristobal Paute, as she holds up paper flowers with other supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on March 5, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Her brother, she says, would be eligible for DACA but has been detained by immigration.
07 / 09
Immigration activists hold signs during a protest on March 5, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
08 / 09
Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program place paper flowers on the ground in a pattern that spells out the word "unafraid" as they rally in support of DACA recipients on March 5, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
09 / 09
Immigration activists stage a civil disobedience to shut down Independence Avenue on March 5, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The decision to end DACA marked an even deeper division along party lines after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that the Trump administration would end it. 

Notably, in February, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi spoke on the House floor for eight hours about the young undocumented immigrants, known as Dreamers. Her marathon speech broke a record for the longest continuous speech in House history since at least 1909. 

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com