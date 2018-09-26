A 5-year-old kangaroo named Storm escaped a Jupiter Farms-based animal sanctuary Tuesday morning.

STUART, Fla. – A kangaroo is on the loose in Florida

The 5-year-old kangaroo named Storm escaped from a Jupiter Farms-based animal sanctuary early Tuesday morning. Storm's escape was first reported by the Palm Beach Post.

At 3 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and officials at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary were still searching for the missing 'roo, working with Storm's owner, according to the report.

Several residents in the Jupiter Farms community took video and photos of Storm, hopping along the road, and posted them to Facebook and Twitter.

Denise Cooper posted the following video to her Facebook page around 10 a.m. Tuesday. By 3 p.m., more than 9,700 people viewed the video and it had been shared more than 250 times.

Exotic animal escapes are rare but they do occur.

In 2004, Bucky the wallaroo and Pancho the goat, owned by Vanilla Ice, aka Robert Van Winkle, escaped from the rapper's home in Port St. Lucie.

After wandering around local streets for more than a week, the animals were caught and returned. Van Winkle paid a $220 fine for expired pet tags and an undisclosed fine for the escape of the animals.

