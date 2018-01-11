Shoppers start entering Kohl's on Thursday. Kohl's is one of the many stores that opens its doors on Thanksgiving, getting an early start on Black Friday.

Three weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, the first major Black Friday ad of 2018 has landed.

Kohl's released its big holiday sale ad early Thursday on its website.

According to the 64-page circular posted on Kohls.com, stores will open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, the same time as last year. In 2016, the department store opened at 6 p.m.

“The holiday season is the time when Kohl’s really shines and stands out as the holiday destination for shoppers, and we believe we are well-positioned for the season,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer in a statement.

The retailer also launched a one-day sale Thursday with select deals in-store and online. Save an extra 20 percent Thursday during the pre-sale with promo code GOSAVE20, which is valid through Tuesday. The coupon also is available as a printable pass and in the Kohl's app.

The holiday sale will officially start at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 19 central time online and in-store 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Some limited doorbusters will be available starting 12:01 a.m. CT Thanksgiving Day online ahead of the in-store sale.

As in past years, shoppers will earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 they spend instead of the usual $10 Kohl's Cash. The extra Kohl's Cash is available during Thursday's one-day sale and then from Nov. 19 through Black Friday.

Here are some of the sale items from the Kohl's holiday ad:

Amazon Echo 2nd Generation for $69 (regularly $99.99) plus earn $15 Kohl's Cash

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199.99 (regularly $299.99) plus earn $60 Kohl’s Cash

Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 pressure cooker for $69.99 (regularly $139.99) plus earn $15 Kohl's Cash

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation for $24 (regularly $49.99)

Google Home for $79 (regularly $129) plus earn $15 Kohl's Cash

Microsoft Xbox One X PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds bundle for $399.99 (regularly $529.99) plus earn $120 Kohl's Cash

Nintendo Switch Bundle for $329.99 (regularly $359.99) plus earn $90 Kohl's Cash

Fitbit Alta HR for $79.99 (regularly $129.99) plus earn $15 Kohl's Cash

Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV for $549.99 (regularly $899.99) plus earn $165 Kohl's Cash

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera for $399.99 (regularly $749.99) plus earn $120 in Kohl’s Cash

LG 49-inch 4K smart TV for $329 (regularly $449.99) plus earn $90 in Kohl’s Cash

Fire 7 Kids Edition for $69.99 (regularly $99.99) plus earn $15 in Kohl's Cash

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer for $279.99 (regularly $379.99) plus $60 Kohl's Cash

Dyson V7 Animal cord-free vacuum or Ball Multi Floor 2 upright bagless vacuum for $249.99 (regularly $399.99) plus earn $75 in Kohl’s Cash

Take an extra 15 percent off select purchases Nov. 19-23 with promo code CHEERFUL. Exclusions apply.

Savings tips

Don’t forget to redeem Kohl’s Cash before it expires and mail in rebate forms before the deadline.

Use the store’s loyalty program, Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards, on all purchases.

Avoid shipping fees by using in-store pickup or the new ship-to-store option. Orders more than $75 get free shipping.

