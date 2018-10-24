Lady Antebellum at Bridgestone Arena

Lady Antebellum will launch a Las Vegas residency in 2019.

photo by John Shearer

Country trio Lady Antebellum is taking its long stretch of hits to Las Vegas for a residency at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater. Dubbed “Our Kind of Vegas,” the 15-date residency will include shows in February, May and August of 2019.

“Las Vegas has always been a special place for us both personally and as a band,” Hillary Scott said in a statement. “I’ve celebrated my birthday in Vegas and we won our first award ever as Lady A at the ACM Awards. So, we are looking forward to making it our second home, bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we’ve ever put together before.”

Lady Antebellum is the first country act to headline the venue. The multiplatinum-selling trio has hits including “American Honey,” “Bartender,” “Just a Kiss” and “You Look Good.” They plan to combine their biggest hits with the high production value for which Las Vegas is known. In addition, they want to offer intimate performances of other popular songs, highlighting the singer-songwriter relationship that is celebrated in Nashville.

“We are so excited to welcome Lady Antebellum to Palms in 2019,” said Jon Gray, general manager of Palms Casino Resort, in a statement. “Our residencies represent a diverse variety of musical genres and to feature such a respected country group like Lady A is sure to be a huge hit with all their fans around the world.”

Tickets to Lady Antebellum’s 2019 Our Kind of Vegas residency will be available to the trio’s fan club members Monday and will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. EDT Nov. 2 at www.ticketmaster.com/LadyA.





