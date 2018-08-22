Alaska Airlines, Virgin America begin merger process
Sporting the airline's recently updated livery, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016.
Virgin America operated its busiest hub in San Francisco, where it has become one of the city's most notable carriers.
An image showing the tails of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft.
Virgin America was known for its trendy and irreverent image. Every year near Christmas, the carrier performed 'Operation Chihuahua Airlift' to send rescued chihuahuas to homes on the East Coast.
Alaska Airlines planes with the company's newest livery and tail logo, left, and the old livery are shown April 4, 2016, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft are seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Aug. 12, 2016.
Virgin America sparked a major fare war when it tried to create a 'focus city' at Dallas Love Field. Here, one of the airline's planes is seen at Love Field in April 2014.
A new Alaska Airlines 737 painted with a Boeing centennial theme arrives during a kickoff celebration for Boeing's 100th anniversary month on June 30, 2016, in Seattle.
Alaska Airlines' newly painted jet supporting veterans is readied for departure to Portland, Ore., on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2016 at Chicago O'Hare.
Virgin America's distinctive red tails have become a common site at San Francisco International Airport.
Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden speaks to a crowd during the Alaska Airlines Plane Pull with Russell Wilson and Joel McHale at The Museum of Flight in Seattle on July 28, 2015.
Virgin America CEO David Cush, third-left front row, is applauded and showered with confetti as he rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq market to mark his company's IPO in New York on Nov. 14, 2014.
In this file photo from Nov. 14, 2016, fueling manager Jarid Svraka looks on as he fuels an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet with a new, blended alternative jet fuel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Virgin America flight attendants line the red carpet during a news conference at Dallas Love Field on April 25, 2014.
Alaska Airlines jets line a terminal in Seattle on Dec. 16, 2015.
Virgin America's inaugural flight between Los Angeles an Dallas Fort Worth International Airport comes in for a landing in Texas on Dec. 1, 2010.
Alaska Airlines' "Salmon-Thirty-Salmon" themed Boeing 737-800 is one of several unique paint jobs flying for the carrier. It's seen here in Anchorage on Oct. 4, 2012.
Bearing colors of the Oregon State University Beavers, an Alaska Airlines / Horizon Q400 takes off from a foggy Seattle in January of 2015.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 painted with the airline's new tail logo and livery takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 26, 2016.
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he greets staff at the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he participates in festivities for the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
Virgin America's hub at San Francisco put it into head-to-head competition with rival United on many routes.
Alaska Airlines planes line-up at the terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Feb. 13, 2009.
This airline painted in the colors of the Portland Timbers Major League Soccer team has been one of several special liveries to fly for Alaska Airlines over the years.
Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle, Wash in April of 2016. Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle on April of 2016. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Seen here in 2011, Virgin America performed a splashy makeover in creating its ticketing space at San Francisco International Airport.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
The warm orange hues of a summer sunset envelope an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
The sun sets over the Olympic mountain range as an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to its gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
test
test
Alaska Airlines jets line up for departure early in the morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 departs LAX on Nov. 7, 2015, as a trio of international tails await their next flights.

Alaska Airlines has eliminated preflight alcoholic beverages for first-class passengers, a standard perk on other carriers.

The new policy took effect Aug. 1. The change was made to align the policies of Alaska and merger partner Virgin America, according to Alaska spokeswoman Ann Johnson.

Alaska bought Virgin America in 2016 and officially combined the airlines earlier this year, eliminating the Virgin America brand.

Virgin America offered preflight alcoholic beverages but Alaska did not, except on flights to Hawaii, where it offered sparkling wine.

Travelers who liked the free drinks before takeoff are not thrilled. Rising country music star Brett Young called out Alaska in an Instagram story last week, citing a post on popular frequent flier site FlyerTalk.

Brett Young calls out Alaska Air drink policy
Country music singer Brett Young called out Alaska Airlines on Instagram for the airline's new policy of no pre-flight alcoholic beverages.
Via Instagram

There is good news for first-class passengers who like to toast before takeoff. Beginning Nov. 1, Alaska will introduce complimentary sparkling wine predeparture in first class on all flights after 10 a.m. Bottled water and orange juice will be the other preflight options.

"So for two-thirds of passengers, they are actually gaining access to sparkling wine at predeparture,'' Johnson said.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines all offer preflight cocktails for first-class passengers.

Virgin America: 10 years of flying
This promotional photo from 2012 showed a new uniform look rolled out in partnership with Banana Republic.
Virgin America flight attendants line the red carpet during a news conference at Dallas Love Field on April 25, 2014. The airline said Friday that it had won the rights to fly from t the airport to New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Sir Richard Branson checks out the flight crew working the inaugural flight from San Francisco to Denver on Virgin America on March 15, 2016.
Virgin America’s new T2 terminal at its home base at San Francisco International Airport opened to commercial passengers on April 14, 2011. It’s seen here a few days prior during a media event.
05 / 31
Virgin America’s new T2 terminal at its home base at San Francisco International Airport opened to commercial passengers on April 14, 2011. It’s seen here a few days prior during a media event.
The economy cabin of a Virgin America airplane.
This 2014 promotional photo showed on of the airline's wine and meal offerings.
Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson poses for a photo after being presented a sequined captain's jacket by Las Vegas showgirls during the launch of new non-stop service from Los Angeles International to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport on April 22, 2013.
The first class cabin aboard a Virgin America airplane.
The economy class cabin aboard a Virgin America airplane.
Fly Girl Tasha Dunnigan passes out water to the passengers as the plane begins its decent into Las Vegas.
California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (center) talks to the media and other participants ahead of Virgin America's Flight 2001 T2 promotional flight. The promotion flight on April 6, 2011, was meant to tout the new T2 (Terminal 2) opening at San Francisco International Airport. Commercial flights begin there April 14, 2011.
Virgin America's inaugural flight from Los Angeles to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport taxis under water canons upon arrival on Dec. 1, 2010.
Fliers were able register to vote on board Virgin America flights for the 2016 election, one of many special tech-friendly promotions run by the airline.
15 / 31
Business Travel airlines and wine Virgin America refreshes its wine offerings quarterly. Most of the wines are from California, which is where the airline has its headquarters. The wines can be paired with salads and snacks from the airlineÄôs ÄúFlight BitesÄù menu. Credit: Virgin America [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Virgin America’s new T2 terminal at its home base at San Francisco International Airport opened to commercial passengers on April 14, 2011. It’s seen here a few days prior during a media event.
A Virgin America aircraft at Philadelphia International Airport on April 4, 2012,.
Virgin America jets are seen at the terminal at San Francisco International Airport on April 4, 2016.
"Fly Girls" Louise Nguyen, left, and Farrah Williams, pass out cocktails on a Virgin America flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for a premiere party at The Palazzo in Vegas. Nguyen and Williams are two of the stars of the Fly Girls television series which ran on the CW.
A Virgin America plane lands above a United Airlines jet at San Francisco International Airport on Feb. 18, 2015.
Virgin America’s new T2 terminal at its home base at San Francisco International Airport opened to commercial passengers on April 14, 2011. It’s seen here a few days prior during a media event.
Virgin America CEO David Cush raises his hand to acknowledge the crowds gathered upon arrival at Seattle/Tacoma International Airport after the airline’s first flight from San Francisco International Airport on March 18, 2008.
Sir Richard Branson, chairman of Virgin Group, relaxes in a first-class seat on a Virgin America Airbus A319 at Logan International Airport in Boston on, Feb. 11, 2009. It market an event for Virgin America's first non-stop flights from Boston to San Francisco and Los Angeles.
A Virgin America aircraft taxis into position at Dallas Love Field in Dallas on April 24, 2014.
Calif. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, smiles as San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, right, and Virgin America CEO Fred Reid, upper right, spray Calif. sparkling wine as Grace Slick, upper left, of the band, Jefferson Airplane, watches as they dedicate Virgin America's newest plane "Jefferson Airplane" at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on Oct. 11, 2006.
In this photo from May 5, 2014, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, center, is joined by Virgin America teammates during an informal "Virgin-style rally' with local friends, city leaders and teammates to build support to secure two gates at Love Field, near downtown Dallas.
In this photo released by Virgin America Airlines, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson passes out beverages to guests aboard Flight 11 from New York to San Francisco, on Sept. 19, 2012. v
Virgin America aircraft at Philadelphia International Airport on April 4, 2012.
David Cush, third left front row, CEO of Virgin America is applauded and showered with confetti as he rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite to mark his company's IPO in New York on Nov. 14, 2014.
Virgin America’s new T2 terminal at its home base at San Francisco International Airport opened to commercial passengers on April 14, 2011. It’s seen here a few days prior during a media event.
Sir Richard Branson poses with Virgin America employees on as that carrier inaugurated service to Hawaii on Nov. 2, 2015.
