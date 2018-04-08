In this June 30, 2018, file photo, the Patriot Prayer group holds a rally and march in Portland, Ore., amid a protest by anti-fascist groups.

Mark Graves, The Oregonian, AP

Police are already out in force in Portland, Oregon, for a "freedom march" by the right-wing group Patriot Prayer.

Saturday's rally comes five weeks after members of the same group violently clashed with anti-fascist counter-demonstrators in downtown Portland, prompting police to declare a riot and revoke permits.

"I continue to strongly reject the idea that violence or hate speech are legitimate means to a political end," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said ahead of Saturday's march.

The event is being organized by Joey Gibson, leader of the Patriot Prayer group and a long-shot Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in the state of Washington.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage, which you can watch in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com