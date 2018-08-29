WASHINGTON – Attorneys for Paul Manafort are asking that the former Trump campaign chairman's second financial fraud trial be moved from Washington to Roanoke, Va., arguing that intense media coverage has compromised potential jurors.

In court papers filed Wednesday, attorneys said media attention "reached new heights" last week following Manafort's conviction on eight of 18 criminal counts in a Alexandria, Va., federal court.

The Virginia jury was unable to reach a verdict on 10 counts, and prosecutors Wednesday asked the judge in that case for additional time to decide whether they would refile those charges.

"The conclusion of that trial, less than four weeks prior to the start of jury selection in this case, presents new and increasingly difficult challenges to Mr. Manafort's effort to ensure a fair jury and fair trial in this case," defense lawyers asserted.

Jury selection in the related Washington case, where Manafort is charged with money laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent and obstruction of justice, is set to begin Sept. 17.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson granted the defense a partial delay in the case, allowing a break between jury selection and opening statements, which are now scheduled for Sept. 24.

In a brief discussion Tuesday about whether the defense would seek a venue change, Jackson signaled that she would likely deny such a request believing that an impartial jury could be seated in Washington.

Manafort's attorneys also asked for a relocation of the Alexandria trial because of concerns over potential bias against the defendant. The attorneys also noted then that voters in the Alexandria area overwhelmingly favored Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III denied the request.

In the Washington case, defense attorneys argued that Manafort's legal troubles and 'the attendant daily media coverage have become theatre in the continuing controversy surrounding President Trump and his election ... As a result, it is difficult, if not impossible, to divorce the issues in this case from the political views of potential jurors."

