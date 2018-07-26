WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Advances in DNA technology allowed researchers to identify a New Jersey man as one of the victims in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attack at the World Trade Center, according to The New York Times.

Scott Michael Johnson, 26, worked for Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, an investment banking firm located on the 85th, 88th and 89th floors of the World Trade Center's second tower to be hit in the attack. It was the first tower to collapse.

Johnson has long since been considered one of the Montclair, N.J., residents who lost their lives that day. A letter from his mother was read at a local school near the 10th anniversary and his name has been read at memorial events over the years.

The other Montclair victims, whose names are on a plaque at Watchung Plaza Park, were Michael L. Collins, Caleb Arron Dack, Emeric J. Harvey, Howard L. Kestenbaum, Robert M. Murach, David Lee Pruim, Ron Ruben and Michael Stewart.

Johnson was the first person to be identified as a 9/11 victim since August 2017, according to The New York Times.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the 2001 attacks.

