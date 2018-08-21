The brands and hotel rooms of Marriott International, by the numbers

Marriott International has officially unified the Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards programs, two years after its acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

The new Marriott Rewards program now has 110 million members. Those travelers have their choice of 29 brands and more than 6,700 hotels in 130 countries and territories.

Members can now combine their separate program accounts into one at Marriott.com or Spg.com.

Marriott estimates that members can earn on average 20 percent more points per dollar spent. Those with Elite status will maintain that at all hotels.

Members will no longer have to transfer points between programs. SPG members will see their SPG points balance multiply by three. They will also receive a new account number to align with the Marriott Rewards system.

Nearly 70 percent of hotels will now require the same or fewer points for a free stay than before.

All members will earn 10 points for every dollar spent at all brands except Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites and Element, where they will earn five points per dollar spent. Those who stay at Marriott Executive Apartments and ExecuStay properties will earn 2.5 points per dollar spent.

For this year, nights earned at Marriott Rewards and SPG hotels will also combine, which could result in reaching Elite status faster.

The Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest names will continue to be used until early 2019, when a new brand name will be adopted.

Under the new programs, members will earn Silver Elite status after 10 nights annually, Gold Elite status after 25 nights, Platinum Elite status after 50 nights, and Platinum Premier Elite status after 75 nights.

Platinum Premier members who surpass 100 nights and $20,000 annual spend will enjoy the popular ambassador program.

Members with Lifetime status will have that recognized under the new Lifetime Elite tiers.

Additionally, members have a variety of co-branded credit cards with various perks from which to choose. Marriott and JPMorgan Chase and American Express are introducing new cards this year.

Other new benefits include the ability to earn points for food and beverage, spa and other incidentals charged to the room rather than just the nightly rate.

Hotels also will no longer have blackout dates for redeeming points.

