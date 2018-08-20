The front doors on opening day of the Wind Creek Montgomery Hotel at Wind Creek Montgomery in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2015.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Federal prosecutors have arrested two men, including a former employee, for allegedly stealing $192,800 from an Alabama casino last week after an employee left keys on top of a gaming kiosk.

The former Wind Creek Montgomery casino employee Jory D'Michael Travunn Dumas and Timothy Dean Pettiway were arrested Tuesday and are both charged with theft from a gaming establishment on Indian lands for the Aug. 10 heist, according to federal court documents.

The cash was stolen from two kiosks, or cash machines, after a casino employee checked out the keys and left them atop a kiosk.

Dumas, Pettiway's nephew, was dismissed from the case Friday after prosecutors said the initial investigation had incorrectly identified him as the one who picked up the keys from the kiosk.

An FBI review of Wind Creek's security footage found that Pettiway was the one to take the keys.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray Borden on Friday advised Dumas that though his charge had been dismissed, the prosecution could still present charges against him to a future grand jury.

Court documents allege casino employee Courtney Stanton checked out keys to kiosks 8 and 19, while surveillance footage showed her leaving the keys on top of a machine and walking away before Pettiway retrieved the keys.

Footage in court Friday showed a man alleged to be Pettiway taking one cash box from kiosk 19. While the kiosk houses multiple cash boxes with bills of different denominations, court testimony revealed, Pettiway allegedly removed the box of $100 bills.

Pettiway then took the box into a restroom Dumas was known to be in. Pettiway later exited, walked to kiosk 8, and repeated the procedure.

Around the same time, another casino employee noticed Machine 8 wasn't working properly. Stanton told tribal police she reported her keys missing to her supervisor and notified security.

Casino security entered the restroom to find empty cash boxes in the handicapped stall from machines 8 and 19.

"Financial records obtained from the Casino reflect $100,800 in $100 bill denominations are unaccounted for from the dispenser cassette assigned to Kiosk machine #8 and $92,000 in $100 bill denominations are unaccounted for from the dispenser cassette assigned to Kiosk machine #19," court documents state.

