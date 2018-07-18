She's back.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with a host of celebrities to launch a new voter registration initiative ahead of the midterm elections, according to Politico.

The new nonprofit, "When We All Vote," is set to hold events, rallies and trainings ahead of the November election to get more voters registered. The organization won't focus solely on ramping up Democratic support, but rather will act as a nonpartisan organization to register those of all parties and beliefs, Politico reported, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Obama will be joined by celebrities, including "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor Tom Hanks, Houston Rockets player Chris Paul and singers Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Janelle Monae, Politico reported.

Inquires by USA TODAY to the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama were not immediately returned.

The nonprofit is set to be officially announced this week.

Both of the Obamas have, for the most part, stayed out of the limelight since the start of the Trump presidency.

It's unclear whether the former first lady will campaign for any candidates in the midterms.

Democrats hope November will mark a comeback for the party and allow them to take back a majority in one or both chambers of Congress, fueled by a large number of Republicans retiring and low approval ratings for President Donald Trump.

Politico noted Michelle Obama is one of the most sought-after surrogates for Democrats but she is still figuring out whether she will make any campaign appearances.

Former President Barack Obama, however, is planning to hit the road with several candidates.

