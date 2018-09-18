At the Capitol on June 28, 2017.

WASHINGTON – Health care has been a top issue in federal races this year as Republicans and Democrats fight over repealing or replacing Obamacare. But the real action this election might come at the state level.

No one knows that better than Amy 'A'lana' Marmel, an Idaho Falls single mom who was shocked when she went to sign up for insurance after the 2010 Affordable Care Act passed and found out she didn't qualify.

That's because Idaho is one of 17 states that haven't gone along with the law's expansion of government insurance to include those earning up to about $28,000 for a family the size of Marmel's.

So in November, voters in Idaho – as well as Nebraska and Utah – will decide whether to go around elected officials who have rejected expanding the joint federal-state program that covers the poor and disabled – one of every five Americans.

Marmel, 48, who works as a server and bartender, is among 84,000 people in those states who could gain insurance. "It would be a huge weight off my mind," she said.

Tens of thousands more people who are already eligible could sign up for care because they'll be told about the program and be helped to enroll.

“There is just a huge swing in terms of the outcome of this election from really buttressing the existing levels of coverage for adults and securing them, to significantly damaging them,” said Eliot Fishman, senior director of health policy at the advocacy group Families USA.

Eight out of 10 Medicaid adults – including parents and childless adults, the group targeted by the Medicaid expansion – live in working families, and a majority work themselves, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In Utah, advocates are trying to make their Medicaid move bullet-proof by also putting on the ballot a sales tax increase to pay for the state’s costs. They hope that will prevent Utah's legislature from not implementing the expansion – even if voters approve it – simply by not funding it.

“We are bringing that decision directly to the people,” said Stacy Stanford, a Utah resident who went without health insurance for years and is now helping push for Medicaid expansion through the Utah Health Policy Project.

Health care has typically ranked as a top issue for votes, but has risen this year in importance to Democratic voters while fallen among voters supporting Republicans, according to the Pew Research Center. Nearly nine in 10 Democratic voters say health care is "very important' to their vote, making it their most popular issue. Among Republicans, however, only six in 10 called health care "very important," ranking it behind the economy, terrorism, Supreme Court appointments, gun policy, taxes, immigration and the federal budget deficit.

In addition to state ballot initiatives, the governor's races in several states – such as Florida, Kansas, Tennessee and Georgia – could help determine if Medicaid coverage is expanded there.

Some candidates say they'll work to expand health care for the poor; others want to put new restrictions on the program, like work requirements, that could cause fewer people to get care.

"The single biggest factor in state Medicaid expansion since 2014 has been the election of a governor who supports increasing the health care coverage," said Patrick Willard, Families USA’s senior director of state and national strategic partnerships.

But governors have also been getting permission from the federal government to change their programs in ways that could keep people from getting insurance.

Since Arkansas got the green light in March to require Medicaid recipients to report 80 hours of “work activities” each month or show they are eligible for an exemption, more than 8,400 failed to do so and lost coverage.

And the Trump administration announced Monday that the new head of Medicaid is Mary Mayhew, the top health official for Maine Gov. Paul LePage who has refused to fund the Medicaid expansion approved by ballot initiative last year.

The 2010 Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare, was designed to reduce the differences among states in how private insurers could select customers and who could enroll in the government program.

But the Supreme Court said states did not have to increase Medicaid eligibility to include those making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level – even though the federal government picks up most of the cost.

"I just hit the roof," Marmel, said of her reaction when told by an insurance broker that she didn't qualify for help. She started calling her Idaho lawmakers. One told her Medicaid expansion was too expensive for the state. Another said the program needed more accountability. Another said she could always apply for indigent care if she got sick.

"Doesn't that seem a little outrageous?" she said.

In Nebraska, state Sen. Adam Morfeld quickly realized he didn't have enough votes to push expansion through the state legislature. So after Maine became the first state to expand Medicaid through a ballot initiative last year, Morfeld announced he would try the same thing in Nebraska. People were contacting him on Facebook, Twitter and by text before he could officially start the ultimately successful campaign to collect enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

“We have more volunteers than we know what to do with,” Morfeld said.

But the grass-roots efforts haven't gone unmet. A current and a former member of the Nebraska legislature who oppose expansion unsuccessfully challenged the ballot initiative in court.

And Americans for Prosperity, a political arm of conservative industrialists Charles and David Koch, is fighting expansion in Utah and Nebraska.

“We think it’s not a good deal for the states,” said policy manager David Barnes. He argues states should stay focused on the "most vulnerable” patients already covered by Medicaid.

Although some may say states are leaving piles of federal money on the table by not expanding coverage, Barnes said, future funding is uncertain since Republicans in Washington are trying to cut it and Republican attorneys general – including Nebraska’s and Utah’s – are fighting in court to overturn the law.

On the other side, supporters of the law have challenged Kentucky's Medicaid work requirements.

While the courts may ultimately decide the law's future, Fishman said voters will still play a big role this year.

“Who controls the governor’s mansion and who controls the statehouse will determine not only whether a state expands Medicaid,” Fishman said, but “could make a difference in how the program looks and how secure enrollees’ coverage is.”

