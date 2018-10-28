Photo tour: A look at Delta and Northwest airlines through the years
01 / 38
A Delta jet is pulled into position at left next to aircraft operated by Northwest Airlines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 2, 2005 file photo in Seattle.
02 / 38
In this April 15, 2008 file photo, a Northwest plane sits parked at a gate as travelers pass by on an escalator at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
03 / 38
Northwest Airlines planes are seen at the Detroit Metropolitan airport on Dec. 26, 2009.
04 / 38
Delta Air Lines was among the first to fly the Douglas DC-8. This late-summer ad from 1959 introduces the soon-in-coming jet.
05 / 38
A Northwest Orient Airlines 'Welcome Aboard' booklet from the early 1960s.
06 / 38
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport control tower stands in the background as Northwest Airlines jets sit lined up on the tarmac near a hangar, Aug. 29, 1998.
07 / 38
An undated photo shows planes in both Delta and Northwest liveries.
08 / 38
From 1962, a Delta Air LInes ad touts the airline's Convair 880 jets. The airline took its first jet in 1960.
09 / 38
A worker walks past a Northwest Airlines jet parked at Detroit Metropolitan Airport's then- new midfield terminal on Feb. 15, 2002.
10 / 38
Delta uniform designer Richard Tyler meets with Minneapolis/St. Paaul Northwest employees during uniform fittings following the merger.
11 / 38
A Northwest Airlines jet lands at Minneapolis-St. Paul International on Aug. 17, 1998.
12 / 38
Northwest Orient introduced the Douglas DC-8 in 1960. This route map shows the jet's routes in April 1961.
13 / 38
A look at Delta's first Airbus A220 upon its delivery from the A220 assembly line near Montreal on Oct. 26, 2018.
14 / 38
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 sits in Gander, Newfoundland, in Canada as it was delivered to Delta from an Airbus assembly line in Europe in 2016.
15 / 38
Delta Air Lines introduces Royal Jet Service in the 1960, one of the first times the famous Delta Widget logo made an appearance. The service was rolled out on board the airline's Douglas DC-8 and Convair 880 jets. Two cabin service was standardized in 1962. This ad is from 1960.
16 / 38
Travelers crowd the counter of Northwest Airlines at Tokyo's Narita on Aug. 30, 1998.
17 / 38
An undated photo showing tails of Delta and Northwest aircraft.
18 / 38
An air-to-air view of Northwest Airlines Boeing 747-451 (registration N661US) It was the first 747-400 built and flown by Boeing.
19 / 38
A Northwest Airlines Boeing 757 departs Boston Logan International Airport in September 2008.
20 / 38
A Northwest Airlines Douglas DC-9 jet taxis to the gate at Philadelphia International Airport in October 2008.
21 / 38
Northwest Airlines introduced the Boeing 377 Stratocruiser in 1949. This introduction brochure shows the original cabin configuration of the double-decked airplane.
22 / 38
From 1951, a Delta Air Lines ad featuring the airline's southern-U.S. operations and the Douglas DC-6.
23 / 38
Northwest Orient added the 747 in the early 1970s, running the jet on number of routes across the domestic U.S. and abroad.
24 / 38
A Northwest Airlines jet is shown at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport on May 30, 2006.
25 / 38
An undated photo of a Delta Air Lines Boeing 747. Delta has since retired the 747 from its fleet.
26 / 38
One of Delta's first Airbus A350s is seen in flight in this undated photos.
27 / 38
Delta Air Lines rolled out its Golden Crown service in 1954 aboard Douglas DC-7 aircraft. The airline was technically Delta C&S at the time, after merging with Southern Air Lines. This ad is from 1954.
28 / 38
Northwest Airlines introduced the Boeing 377 Stratocruiser in 1949, flying them domestically at first and then later to Asia in the mid 1950s. This is ad is likely from at least 1952.
29 / 38
Northwest Orient AIrlines added the Lockheed L188 Electra in 1959 until 1972, the largest turboprop the U.S. produced.
30 / 38
A Northwest plane takes off as a Delta plane sits at the gate at the Salt Lake International Airport on April 15, 2008.
31 / 38
Delta Connection flight taxis past Northwest Airlines aircraft gated at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on April 14, 2008.
32 / 38
Northwest Orient introduced the Douglas DC-8 in 1960. This route map shows the jet's routes in April 1961.
33 / 38
Delta Air Lines rolled out its Golden Crown service in 1954 aboard Douglas DC-7 aircraft. The airline was technically Delta C&S at the time, after merging with Southern Air Lines. This route map is from 1956.
34 / 38
From the early 1960s, a Northwest Orient ticket jacket and ticket bunch.
35 / 38
Delta and Northwest airlines tails are seen from inside the terminal at the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport in an undated photo provided by Delta.
36 / 38
A Northwest Airlines aircraft taxis from the gate at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on May 31, 2007.
37 / 38
The Minneapolis skyline rises through the rain as an arriving Northwest Airlines jet taxis at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Friday, Oct. 23, 2009.
38 / 38
This photo from April 21, 2005, shows a Northwest Airlines plane taxi as another lifts off at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

It was 10 years ago Monday that Delta Air Lines received its final approval for a deal to merge with Northwest Airlines.

At the time, the merger made the combined carrier the largest in the world. American has since taken that title following its merger with US Airways in 2015, but the Delta-Northwest tie-up stoked a period of “merger mania” among U.S. carriers.

Since Delta received its final OK to merge with Northwest on Oct. 29, 2008, a number of other major mergers have reshaped the U.S. airline industry. Other major combinations have included United-Continental (2010) and Southwest-AirTran (2011). The last merger involving major U.S. carriers came in 2016, when Alaska Airlines closed on a deal to acquire Virgin America.

ARCHIVESEra of airline merger mania winds down with last US Airways flight

Once the dust had settled from those deals, four airlines – American, Delta, United and Southwest – were left controlling about 80 percent of the U.S. market. In other words, 4 out every 5 U.S. passengers flies on one of those four airlines or their regional affiliates.

As for Delta, it will celebrate its merger milestone with an employee celebration Monday at the company's Atlanta headquarters.

More: Trip report: Reviewing the Delta One Suite with sliding privacy doors

“In October 2008, we had an incredibly complex task ahead of us, bringing together two proud airlines as the entire industry watched us,” Delta president Glen Hauenstein said in a statement that reflected on the company’s 10-year merger milestone. "It’s been an amazing feat and all 80,000 of us should be proud of how far we've come.”

Scroll down for a few superlatives that help put today’s Delta into perspective with the standalone, pre-merger operations of Delta and Northwest.

Number of mainline aircraft*

Delta in 2008: 576

Northwest in 2008: 329

Delta in 2018: 872

* = Does not include regional affiliates

MOREDelta and the Boeing 747: A brief history (story continues below)

A look at Delta and Northwest Boeing 747s through the years
01 / 57
An undated photo from the 1970s showing a Delta Air Lines Boeing 747.
02 / 57
An undated photo of a Northwest Orient Boeing 747-200 in flight over Asia.
03 / 57
Delta Mechanic and Boeing 747 tire in a photo from 1972.
04 / 57
A Delta Boeing 747 is seen in Atlanta in a photo that Delta dates to 1970.
05 / 57
Delta and Northwest aircraft tails. The 2008 merger brought 747s back into Delta's fleet for the first time since the 1970s.
06 / 57
Northwest Airlines Boeing 747-400, Ship 6301. The aircraft was the first "400" variant of the 747 to be delivered to an airline. It began flying for Northwest in 1989 and made its last flight in 2015, operating as Delta flight from Honolulu to Atlanta.
07 / 57
An undated photo of a Northwest Orient Boeing 747.
08 / 57
A Northwest Airlines Boeing 747-200 freighter pictured in 1991.
09 / 57
Georgia Gov. Lester G. Maddox speaks at a dedication ceremony of Delta's first Boeing 747 in 1970.
10 / 57
A Delta Boeing 747 (right) is seen in Atlanta in this photo from 1972.
11 / 57
Delta's first Boeing 747 - dubbed 'Georgia Belle' - went into service in 1970 with one daily round-trip on an Atlanta-Dallas-Los Angeles routing.
12 / 57
A Delta Boeing 747 ad from 1970.
13 / 57
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 flight crew is seen in the cockpit in a photo from 1973.
14 / 57
The 'Penthouse cabin' of Delta's Boeing 747 is seen in an undated promotional photo from the 1970s. Delta offered the “world’s first flying penthouse apartment” located above the First Class cabin and adjacent to the First Class lounge. Seats for six passengers sold as a unit and were staffed by a flight attendant.
15 / 57
This undated Delta Boeing 747 photos is from the 1970s. The 747 was the first Delta plane with a personal audio system, offering seven “Deltasonic” channels playing the Beatles, Bert Bacharach and Beethoven.
16 / 57
An undated photo from the 1970s showing the interior of a Delta Air Lines Boeing 747. The 747 was the first Delta plane with overhead bins for carry-on bags instead of open racks.
17 / 57
Delivery of Delta's first Boeing 747 in 1970.
18 / 57
Delta touts its Boeing 747s in this undated advertisement from the 1970s.
19 / 57
'Ship 6305' was the first Northwest 747-400 to be repainted in the Delta livery.
20 / 57
Northwest rolled out this 'First to Fly' postcard 1989 as it became the first airline to fly the '-400' variant of the Boeing 747.
21 / 57
This undated photo shows a Northwest Boeing 747-400 cargo jets.
22 / 57
This undated photo shows a Northwest Boeing 747-400 cargo jets, likely from 1989 or the early 1990s.
23 / 57
The first Boeing 747-400 ever built - Ship 6301 - retired from service on Sept. 9, 2015, after logging more than 61 million miles. This March 2017 showed its debut at the Delta Flight Museum, where it's now part of the '747 Experience.'
24 / 57
Ship 6301, the first Boeing 747-400 built, taxis into position at the Delta Flight Museum in March 2017.
25 / 57
Former and current Delta CEOs, Ed Bastian (curent, right) and Richard Anderson hold up copies of the Atlanta newspaper the day after the Delta-Northwest merger was announced in 2005. The merger, completed in 2008, brought 747s back into Delta's fleet.
26 / 57
Delta promotional material highlighting an employee-focused Boeing 747 farewell tour in late 2017.
27 / 57
This 2012 photo of 'Delta One' business-class seats were among the last interior updates to Delta's Boeing 747s.
28 / 57
This 2012 photo of 'Delta One' business-class seats were among the last interior updates to Delta's Boeing 747s.
29 / 57
Northwest was the launch customer of the '-400' variant of the Boeing 747. That first model of the jet, delivered in 1989, is seen here in an undated photo.
30 / 57
This file photo from Jan. 21, 2010, shows fliers walking past a Delta Airlines 747 aircraft at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
31 / 57
A frontend-loader operator drives between piles of snow as a Northwest Airlines 747 taxis amid a snowstorm at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Jan. 4, 1999.
32 / 57
A Delta Air Lines 747-400 airplane sits at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Oct. 8, 2012.
33 / 57
Northwest Airlines launches this 'WorldPlane' Boeing 747-400 paint scheme artwork created by children from the U.S. and Asia. The picture is from Minneapolis/St. Paul from 1997.
34 / 57
Northwest Airlines launches this 'WorldPlane' Boeing 747-400 paint scheme artwork created by children from the U.S. and Asia. The picture is from Minneapolis/St. Paul from 1997.
35 / 57
Sarah Maesch, 11, of Clarkston, Mich., signs a reproduction of her artwork on the fuselage of a Northwest Airlines Boeing 747 at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport on May 13, 1997. Maesch was one of 18 children from around the world whose artwork appears on the plane.
36 / 57
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 lands within view of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in June 2016.
37 / 57
Northwest's first Boeing 747-400 revenue passenger cuts a ribbon at the gate in Minneapolis/St. Paul on Feb. 9, 1989, with station manager Arlie Johnson.
38 / 57
Drink service on a Northwest Orient Boeing 747 circa 1970.
39 / 57
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 747-400 is seen in flight in June 2016.
40 / 57
Locals snap photos as Delta Air Lines moves the first Boeing 747-400, now retired, to its new home at the company's museum in Atlanta on April 30, 2016.
41 / 57
Delta employees fashioned Hawaii-style lei for one of Delta's last-ever domestic 747 revenue flight, which flew from Honolulu to Los Angeles to Detroit in September 2018.
42 / 57
One of Delta's last-ever regularly scheduled domestic flights on the 747 arrives in Los Angeles in September 2017 as part of a run from Honolulu to Los Angeles to Detroit.
43 / 57
A Northwest Orient Boeing 747 circa 1970.
44 / 57
One of Delta's last-ever regularly scheduled domestic flights on the 747 arrives in Los Angeles in September 2017 as part of a run from Honolulu to Los Angeles to Detroit.
45 / 57
A historical shot of a Northwest Orient Boeing 747.
46 / 57
A historical shot of a Northwest Orient Boeing 747.
47 / 57
A Northwest Orient postcard from 1985 featuring a Boeing 747.
48 / 57
Northwest Airlines Boeing 747-400, N661US, Ship 6301 is seen at Minneapolis/St. Paul on May 1, 1990.
49 / 57
A specially painted Northwest Airlines Boeing 747 is seen in route to Asia in 1997.
50 / 57
A Northwest Orient Boeing 747 ad from 1970.
51 / 57
The first-class lounge on a Northwest Orient Boeing 747 circa 1970.
52 / 57
The bar on a Northwest Orient Boeing 747 circa 1970.
53 / 57
Two engines of a Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 are seen circa 1971.
54 / 57
A Northwest Airlines Boeing 747 freighter in 2009.
55 / 57
Northwest Airlines Boeing 747-222B (N646NW) at Amarillo, Texas, in 2001.
56 / 57
An undated photo showing a night view of a Northwest Orient Boeing 747-200 with ground support equipment.
57 / 57
Loading cargo through nose of Boeing 747-200 (undated photo)

Employees

Delta in 2008: 48,400

Northwest in 2008: 29,000

Delta today: 80,000

Biggest aircraft

In 2008: Northwest’s Boeing 747 (435 seats)

Today: Delta’s Airbus A350 (306 seats)

Turboprops

Northwest/Delta in 2008: 61

Today: 0

Biggest hub

Delta in 2008: Atlanta

Northwest in 2008: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Delta today: Atlanta

Number of domestic hubs

Delta in 2008: 4 (Atlanta, Cincinnati, New York JFK and Salt Lake City)

Northwest in 2008: 3 (Detroit, Memphis and Minneapolis/St. Paul)

Delta today: 8 (Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York JFK, New York LaGuardia, Salt Lake City and Seattle).

Dropped as hubs since 2008: Cincinnati, Memphis

Added as hubs since 2008: Los Angeles, New York LaGuardia, Seattle

TODAY IN THE SKYDelta Air Lines sends its last Boeing 747 to Arizona 'boneyard'

Delta Air Lines retires its last Boeing 747 to the Arizona 'boneyard'
01 / 49
A crew member writes a farewell after the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
02 / 49
Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick wave after arriving on Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz. on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard the jumbo jet nine years ago on a military charter.
03 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747-400 passenger jet awaits its flight to the scrapyard on Jan. 3, 2018 in Atlanta. With its retirement, no U.S.-based passenger airline operates the Boeing 747 anymore.
04 / 49
Pilots Stephen Hanlon (left) and Paul Gallaher speak to reporters before piloting the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
05 / 49
The crew for the last Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 flight pose for a group photo before departing Atlanta for a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on January 3, 2018.
06 / 49
Pilot Paul Gallaher boards the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. Gallaher and the jet would both retire at the end of the flight.
07 / 49
Pilot Paul Gallaher checks the rooftop escape hatch aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. Gallaher and the jet would both retire at the end of the flight.
08 / 49
Pilot Stephen Hanlon checks the wheels of a Boeing 747-400 during a pre-flight inspection in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. The flight was the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines, the last U.S. passenger airline to fly the jet.
09 / 49
A crew member dons a red Boeing 747 tie aboard the last Delta Air Lines 747 flight on Jan. 3, 2018.
10 / 49
Pilot Stephen Hanlon checks the avionics hatch on a Boeing 747-400 during a pre-flight inspection in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. The flight was the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines, the last U.S. passenger carrier to fly the jet.
11 / 49
Pilot Stephen Hanlon checks the wheels of a Boeing 747-400 during a pre-flight inspection in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. The flight was the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines, , the last U.S. passenger carrier to fly the jet.
12 / 49
Pilots Stephen Hanlon (left) and Paul Gallaher run pre-flight checks in Atlanta aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
13 / 49
A goodbye note rotates on an engine spinner aboard Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747-400 ahead of its final flight in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018.
14 / 49
A note written on the tires wishes a safe landing to the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines. The jet was flown to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
15 / 49
A flight attendant attaches flowers to rows of premium economy seating on board the final Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines. The airline celebrated with a wedding aboard the flight.
16 / 49
A flight attendant calls a colleague on the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew its final flight from Delta's Atlanta hub to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
17 / 49
The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines lines up on Atlanta's runway 9L for its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
18 / 49
The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines lines up on Atlanta's runway 9L for its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
19 / 49
The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines flies over the U.S. Southeast during its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
20 / 49
A note scrawled on a bulkhead of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flight congratulates the Buffalo Bills on their playoff berth. The jet had carried the team days earlier on a sports charter before making its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018 to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
21 / 49
The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines climbs out of Atlanta's runway 9L for its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
22 / 49
A crew member watches out the window aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
23 / 49
Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick kiss after tying the knot aboard Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard a 747 nine years ago on a military charter.
24 / 49
Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick kiss after tying the knot aboard Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard a 747 nine years ago on a military charter.
25 / 49
Flight attendants serve cupcakes after a wedding onboard Delta's final Boeing 747 flight on Jan. 3, 2018.
26 / 49
Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick kiss after tying the knot aboard Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard a 747 nine years ago on a military charter.
27 / 49
Passengers aboard the last Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 flight share champagne to celebrate while en route to a scrapyard in Arizona on Jan. 3, 2018.
28 / 49
Former Boeing 747 pilot Mike Vetter relaxes in business class aboard the last flight of the jumbo jet for Delta Air Lines while en route to the scrapyard on Jan. 3, 2018.
29 / 49
A crew member writes a missive to the 747 aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
30 / 49
A missive is written on a wall inside Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet was retired for good in Marana, Ariz.
31 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
32 / 49
A flight attendant phone lists all the possible call options aboard a Delta Air Lines Boeing 747-400. The jet was retired to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
33 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Arizona on Jan. 3, 2018.
34 / 49
A crew member watches out the window aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
35 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
36 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
37 / 49
A TV screen in business class displays the rough course for Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight on Jan. 3, 2018.
38 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 completes its final flight, performing a low pass over Pinal Airpark in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
39 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 completes its final flight, performing a low pass over Pinal Airpark in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. Numerous other recently retired Delta 747s can be seen in the background.
40 / 49
A missive is written on a wall inside Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet was retired for good in Marana, Ariz.
41 / 49
Pilots Stephen Hanlon (left) and Paul Gallaher shake hands after landing the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines in Marana, Ariz. on Jan. 3, 2018.
42 / 49
Flight attendants pose for a selfie under the wing of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet. It had just completed its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018
43 / 49
Mike and Anne Vetter, both Delta employees based in Detroit, pose in the engine of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018
44 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet rests under blue skies after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018
45 / 49
The cabin crew aboard Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet pose in the engine after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018
46 / 49
Pilots of the Boeing 747, all of whom flew with Delta and/or Northwest over the years, pose in front of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet . The plane had just completed its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018
47 / 49
Signatures cover the underbelly of the nose of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
48 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
49 / 49
Already at the Arizona boneyard, a former Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 awaits being completely torn apart at the scrapyard in Pinal Airpark in Marana, Ariz.,on Jan. 3, 2018.

WATCH: Delta's last Boeing 747 makes low pass over Arizona 'boneyard'

AP DELTA NORTHWEST F FILE USA WA
A Delta jet is pulled into position at left next to aircraft operated by Northwest Airlines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 2, 2005 file photo in Seattle.
TED S. WARREN, AP
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com