MINNEAPOLIS — A 13-year-old's summer hot dog stand is now officially permitted by the city of Minneapolis.

Jaequan Faulkner opened his hot dog stand earlier this summer in hopes of raising enough money to buy new school clothes.

Faulkner's Old Fashioned Hot Dogs received a lot of support after officers with "Bike Cops for Kids" encouraged people on Facebook to visit his stand.

Faulkner first started his summer hot dog stand in 2016, with the help of his uncle. He took a break last year but was determined to do it again this year.

"It puts pride in me to see that I'm doing something good for the community," Faulkner told KARE 11 back in June.

More: BBQ Becky, Permit Patty and why the Internet is shaming white people who police people 'simply for being black'

More: 'Permit Patty' resigns as CEO of cannabis company following viral video backlash

More: Teen arrested for allegedly selling water outside Philadelphia Zoo

However, Faulkner's business was not officially permitted. All businesses that serve food to the public must pass city health inspections to get permitted, according to the city.

The city received a complaint about the teen's stand, said Logan Ebeling, a Minneapolis health inspector.

But rather than shut the teen's stand down, the city stepped up to help his business improve.

According to Ebeling, Faulkner did need to make some changes to his stand. He had to get a tent for overhead protection, a hand washing station and the city also gave him a thermometer to check the temperatures of his sausages and hot dogs.

Staff from the Minneapolis Health Department, the Minneapolis Promise Zone and the Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) came together to help bring Faulkner's hot dog stand up to code.

"We've been working with Jaequan on the business side of things, like basic business, finance, marketing, pricing... he's really been excited about all of it," said Ann Fix, program manager for the Northside Food Business Incubaor.

Staff from the city's health department even chipped in to help pay for his $87 permit.

"Surprisingly, I'm like, dang the city's not the bad guys in this situation. They're actually the ones who are helping me," Faulkner said. "It makes me feel kind of—not kind of—really proud that people know what I'm doing."

Last Monday was Faulkner's first day operating with a permit. The move could also help future young entrepreneurs, according to Fix.

"So all of this conversation now has gone into what resources can we put to help teens," Fix said.

Faulkner hopes to earn enough money to buy a food cart for next summer.

"So the next few weeks we're just going to get him through this short-term food journey and then school starts and he's very, very focused and excited for school to start. Then in the fall and winter we'll start really strategizing and planning out to get his food cart," Fix said.

Faulkner has a special event food permit that lasts 10 days at the 1510 Penn Avenue North location. He's open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. He will then be setting up his food stand at different sites around the North Side including the 4th Precinct, the Urban League and Sanctuary Covenant Church.

"It's not about the money. It's just something I enjoy doing," Faulkner said.

You can follow his stops through his Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com