Activist investor Dan Loeb and his firm Third Point, are looking to further take control of Campbell Soup and influence a sale, this time through the board of directors.

Hedge fund Third Point CEO Daniel Loeb is serving up a saucy video criticizing Campbell Soup's corporate leadership as part of the fund's goal to unseat the iconic food company's current board.

The video, entitled "Empty the Can" and posted Thursday, begins with a jibe at classic Campbell's commercials with a housewife preparing food. In the four-minute video, the company's iconic "Mmm, Mmm, Good" jingle ends with the lyrics, "Mmm, Mmm, Bad" and then goes on to make the case for replacement of Campbell's board at a November 29 shareholder meeting.

The video, which cites “dismal soup sales” and lowered expectations at Campbell Soup, heats up an already red-hot battle over control of the Camden, New Jersey-headquartered global food conglomerate.

Family members of company founder John Dorrance on Wednesday announced their support for the current board in an attempt to rebut Third Point's ouster attempt. Those family members, who hold about 41 percent of Campbell's shares, include Bennett Dorrance, Mary Alice Dorrance Malone, and Archbold van Beuren, all current board members.

Earlier this month, Campbell Soup announced it had finished a strategic review, undertaken in May 2018 after the departure of CEO Denise Morrison, who retired suddenly as the company faced declining soup sales and had expanded to acquire the Snyder's-Lance snack company and the Bolthouse Farms juice maker.

Campbell should focus, the board-led review found, on its two "distinct businesses," Snacks, and Meals and Beverages, and divest its Campbell International and Campbell Fresh "non-core businesses," the company said in an Oct. 4 note to shareholders.

Third Point's "aggressive and short-sighted tactics" could deprive shareholders of "the future value potential of Campbell by forcing a sale of your Company while we are executing on our strategic plan to create value," the board said in the letter.

But Third Point argues in its video that a “fresh new” board could recruit a new CEO “to turn this company around before it’s too late. We know Campbell’s can thrive again," Third Point's video says.

The hedge fund owns about 7 percent of the company's stock. and its slate of board candidates includes George Strawbridge, grandson of Campbell Soup founder John Dorrance and a former Campbell's board member. He owns nearly 2.8 percent in Campbell’s stock.

Campbell (CPB) shares rose 2 percent Thursday to $37.05; the stock is down 21.8 percent so far this year.

