Mobile apps are becoming essential tools for many fast-food chains. Customers can place pickup or delivery orders, accumulate loyalty points and receive promotions with these apps. SimilarWeb recently compared the daily active users on the Android apps of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), Dunkin' Brands' (NASDAQ: DNKN) and Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and found that Starbucks easily led the pack.

That wasn't surprising, since Starbucks launched one of the first fast-food mobile apps in 2009, and mobile orders accounted for 11 percent of the coffee specialist's U.S. transactions last year. Starbucks' app also was the most popular proximity mobile payments platform in America, with 20.7 million users last year, according to eMarketer.

McDonald's arrived much later. It launched its mobile app in 2015, then added mobile ordering and payment features last year. Dunkin' Donuts launched a mobile payments app in 2012, then added mobile orders in 2017 via a partnership with Waze. However, mobile transactions only accounted for 3 percent of Dunkin's total orders last year.

Meanwhile, Domino's Pizza is testing driverless delivery vehicles with Ford, which could be eventually summoned with its mobile app. All these innovations should streamline orders, reduce wait times and help restaurants collect more data for improving their businesses.

More: Survey shows most Americans uncomfortable with companies selling their data: A Foolish Take

More: Voice assistants gain ground as many Americans talking to their devices: A Foolish Take

More: Venmo, Zelle and Cash App are tops in mobile peer-to-peer payments: A Foolish Take

Dunkin' Donuts' integration with Mastercard's Masterpass payment technology enables faster in-app payment for digital orders. Speed of service is one of Dunkin' Brands' key corporate priorities.

Dunkin' Brands.

Leo Sun owns shares of Ford. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Ford. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com