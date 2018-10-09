More hotel companies have pledged to equip their employees with personal safety devices they can use to get help if they feel they are in danger.

G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, has promised to provide the devices to all its employees at its corporate-owned and managed hotels by the end of March 2019. The company will begin distributing the devices this fall.

The devices will emit a dual-siren alarm when activated. Employees can use them if they or any guests they encounter feel they are being sexually harassed or assaulted in any way.

G6 is the first company in the economy lodging sector to sign on to a pledge by the American Hotel and Lodging Association to enhance policies, training and resources to improve safety, including preventing sexual harassment and assault. The lobbying group for the industry last week announced its 5-Star Promise, which also includes providing hotel employees across the USA with employee safety devices by 2020.

Hilton, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts also signed onto the pledge.

“People are the heart of this business and the single greatest asset to G6 Hospitality. That is why we are committed to the well-being, peace of mind and safety of our team members and guests, and we continue to take steps to improve that experience,” Rob Palleschi, CEO of G6 Hospitality says.

Hotel companies in several cities such as New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Seattle already provide such devices to employees.

The hotel industry is responding to the current climate that is recognizing sexual harassment as a larger issue in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The industry is also acknowledging other human rights issues such as human trafficking.

G6 Hospitality has also introduced anti-human trafficking training to all its employees.

These retro motels are making a comeback

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com