14 must-visit lighthouses around the USA
Cape Flattery Lighthouse: You can catch a glimpse of the Cape Flattery Lighthouse — one of our National Treasures — from the end of an isolated trail at the most northwesterly point of the lower 48 states, where the Makah people have lived for millennia. The lighthouse, first constructed in 1857 by the U.S. Lighthouse Service, is situated just three-quarters of a mile from the edge of Cape Flattery on remote Tatoosh Island in Washington State.
New Dungeness Light Station: Punctuating the end of a 5-mile ribbon of sand and driftwood at the entrance to Puget Sound, New Dungeness has served as an essential beacon for sea captains traversing the Strait of Juan de Fuca in Washington State for more than 150 years. This historic lighthouse is maintained by volunteers, who stay for about a week at a time.
Heceta Head Lighthouse: A two-year restoration project brought this landmark lighthouse back to the way it looked when the light at the top of the 56-foot tower was first lit in 1894 in Lane County, Ore. And it remains just as impressive at its perch 205 feet above the ocean.
Point Reyes Lighthouse: To help mariners navigate the tricky Point Reyes Headlands, the U.S. Lighthouse Service built this lighthouse in 1870 in Inverness, Calif. At sundown, the lightkeeper would light the oil lamp inside the first-order Fresnal lens, which would then be rotated by a brass clockwork mechanism, sending a beam of more than 1,000 prisms out to the sea.
Pigeon Point Lighthouse: At 115 feet tall, Pigeon Point Lighthouse, now a part of Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park in California, is one of the tallest lighthouses in the United States. Although the tower has been closed since 2001, its 2,000-pound Fresnel lens is still on display on-site at the fog signal building, and visitors can take guided history tours around the lighthouse grounds from Thursday through Monday.
Ponce de Leon Inlet Light Station: At 175 feet tall, Ponce de Leon Inlet Light Station is Florida's tallest lighthouse. It was completed in 1887, and when the kerosene lamp in the first-order fixed Fresnel lens was lit, it could be seen nearly 20 miles offshore. Once a month, during the full moon, the Ponce de Leon Lighthouse Preservation Association hosts special evening tours of the site.
Bodie Island Light Station: Visitors to Bodie Island Light Station in Nags Head, N.C., can now climb all 214 spiraling steps to the top of the 156-foot-tall lighthouse. The reward is stunning views of Pamlico Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. Don't miss the original lightkeeper's home, which is now a ranger station and visitor center.
Cape Henry Lighthouse: The Cape Henry Lighthouse, ca. 1792, silently guards the entry way into the Chesapeake Bay. Standing near the "First Landing" site of the Jamestown, Va., settlers where in 1607, Captain Newport raised a cross to offer thanks for their safe crossing of the Atlantic, the lighthouse has stood sentinel since it was completed in 1792.
Gay Head Lighthouse: Gay Head Lighthouse in Aquinnah, Mass., was the first lighthouse built on Martha's Vineyard and one of the first in the U.S. to receive a first order Fresnel lens in 1856. Standing atop the National Natural Landmark Gay Head Cliffs, the lighthouse serves as a beacon to Wampanoag tribal heritage and is the only lighthouse with a history of Native American Lighthouse keepers.
Rose Island Lighthouse: On an 18.5-acre island off the coast of Rhode Island, a mile into Narragansett Bay, there sits the Rose Island Lighthouse. The wood-framed structure was built in 1869 and for a hundred years, its keepers battled extreme weather and isolated island conditions. Today, the lighthouse is reachable only by boat. You can stay there overnight or take the Jamestown Newport Ferry out to Rose Island for the day to tour the lighthouse and museum.
Boston Light: A candlelit pillar that guided tempest-tossed mariners to safety, Colonial America's first lighthouse was so far ahead of its time that nearly 50 years passed before another was constructed in the United States. Three centuries later, the blinking eye of Boston Light — the only remaining U.S. Coast Guard beacon with a resident keeper — still shepherds sailors through the city's island-studded harbor.
Nantucket Lightship/LV-112: Essentially a floating lighthouse, Nantucket Lightship/LV-112 — one of our National Treasures — guided countless vessels through the dangerous, often fogbound waters off the Massachusetts coast. Constructed in 1936 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1989, Nantucket Lightship/LV-112 was called the "Statue of Liberty of the Sea," as it was the first and last U.S. landmark seen by ships traveling to and from Europe.
Halfway Rock Lighthouse: Halfway Rock Lighthouse is so difficult to access that it was deemed a "stag lighthouse" at the peak of its service — for their safety, lightkeepers' families were strictly forbidden. But its remote Casco Bay, Maine, location and deterioration after more than 40 years of deferred maintenance did not stop the restoration of this 146-year-old granite beacon.
Sand Hills Light: Sand Hills Light overlooks Lake Superior on the Keweenaw Peninsula of the Upper Peninsula in Michigan. Completed in 1919, the lighthouse was reopened as Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn, an eight-room, Victorian-style bed-and-breakfast.

Here at the National Trust, we love our lighthouses. They span from coast to coast and often pop up in the unlikeliest of places — including the most northwesterly point of the lower 48 United States, the bustling metropolis of Boston, and even one of the Great Lakes. You can plan your next trip with your favorite maritime landmarks in mind, thanks to this handy guide featuring 14 of our favorite lighthouses in the U.S.

Lighthouses around the USA
The Mobile Bay (Middle Bay) Lighthouse in Alabama is a screwpile lighthouse that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.
The Sand Island Lighthouse in Dauphin Island is one of three lighthouses found in Alabama.
The Eldred Rock Lighthouse in Haines, Alaska, was first lit on June 1, 1906.
Snow-capped mountains provide a stunning backdrop for the Five Finger Lighthouse in Frederick Sound, Alaska.
The Point Arena Lighthouse in, well, Point Arena, California, stands 115 feet tall and began operation on October 15, 1908.
The Santa Cruz Breakwater Lighthouse, also known as the Walton Lighthouse, is one of 48 lighthouses found in California.
The Fayerweather Island (Black Rock Harbor) Lighthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut, had only nine keepers in its 125 years of operation, including Kathleen Moore, who began assisting her father with his keeper duties when she was just 12 years old.
The Stratford Point Lighthouse in Stratford, Connecticut, is one of 21 found in the state.
Construction of the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse in Lewes, Delaware, began in 1897 and was completed in 1901 at a cost of about $2.2 million.
More than 835,000 tons of stone were used to build the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse’s 2,586-foot-long breakwater. Construction of the new Lewes’ lighthouse was completed in 1869.
Originally named the Dry Tortugas Light, the Loggerhead Lighthouse was constructed in 1858 and sits off of the Florida Keys in Dry Tortugas National Park.
The original St. Marks Lighthouse on Florida’s Panhandle was completed in 1830, but its hollow walls went against the contract’s stipulation of solid walls, and so it was rebuilt and accepted for operation in 1831.
This photo of the St. Marks Lighthouse dates back to the 1840s.
The original St. Simons Lighthouse on Georgia’s coastline was completed in 1810, but blown up during the Civil War in 1861. The lighthouse as it stands today was completed in 1872.
Though a lighthouse on Kauai was first discussed in 1907, construction didn’t begin until 1912, and the Kilauea Point Lighthouse in Hawaii was first lit on May 1, 1913.
The Diamond Head Lighthouse, which towers over Waikiki Beach on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu, was first lit on July 1, 1899.
The second-order Fresnel lens found in the Grosse Point Lighthouse in Evanston, Illinois, was activated on March 1, 1874. It is the first Fresnel lens installed on the lakes, and the only one that remains active today.
The modern Chicago skyline provides a dramatic backdrop for the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse, one of eight lighthouses found in Illinois.
Though the Michigan City East Pierhead Lighthouse in Michigan City, Indiana was completed and ready to light in December 1837, history shows that it was first lit in the summer of 1838.
The Sabine Pass Lighthouse in New Orleans is one of 14 lighthouses found in Louisiana.
The Bass Harbor Head Light Station in Maine’s Acadia National Park was first built in 1858 with a fifth order Fresnel lens.
President George Washington had input in the construction of the Portland Head Lighthouse on Maine’s coast, asking that it be built from local rubbelstone to save money. The light first shown on January 10, 1791.
The Havre de Grace Light Station in Maryland, known locally as the Concord Point Lighthouse, went into service in November 1827 and cost just $3,500.
The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse as it stands today in Annapolis, Maryland, was built in 1875.
The Gay Head Lighthouse at the western end of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts is one of more than 60 lighthouses found throughout the state.
On October 1, 1826, the Sandy Neck Lighthouse in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The lighthouse cost $2,911.25 to build.
Of the 31 states that have lighthouses, Michigan has the most with an astounding 125. Here, the Big Sable Point Lighthouse in Ludington.
The Grand Haven Lighthouse sits on the eastern shores of the Lake Michigan in Grand Haven, Michigan.
After a few stops and starts, the Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, Minnesota was first lit July 31, 1910. It is one of eight lighthouses in Minnesota.
The Round Island Lighthouse stood off the coast of Pascagoula, Mississippi when it was completed in 1859. However, the lighthouse was toppled by Hurricane George in 1998. Afterwards, the base was moved to the mainland in 2010 and the lighthouse has been restored and can be seen inland.
The Cape May Lighthouse in Cape May, New Jersey, was built in 1859 and is one of 24 lighthouses in the state. It opened to the public in 1988, and visitors can climb to the top for fantastic views.
New York’s Fire Island Lighthouse is one of the most-visited in the USA. Originally built in 1826, the current, 180-foot lighthouse began operation in 1858.
The Saugerties Lighthouse in Saugerties, New York, began operation in 1835. It’s one of 85 lighthouses in New York State.
In 1804, Congress authorized a lighthouse be built at Cape Lookout, North Carolina, and in 1812 construction of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse (aka Diamond Lady Lighthouse) was complete at a cost of $20,678.54.
The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in North Carolina’s Outer Banks is considered one of the most famous and recognizable lighthouses in the world.
It may come as a surprise that there are 24 lighthouses in Ohio. Here, the Fairport Harbor Lighthouse in Fairport, completed in 1825.
The Marblehead Lighthouse in Marblehead, Ohio, is the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Great Lakes, built in 1821. The beloved lighthouse has been featured on a U.S. postage stamp and has appeared on the state’s license plates.
Cape Blanco Lighthouse in Port Orford, Oregon, juts out 1.5 miles into the Pacific Ocean.
Off the coast of Cannon Beach, Oregon, the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, or “Terrible Tilly,” sits perilously atop Tillamook Rock, more than a mile off of the coast. Though inaccessible to the public, the lighthouse, which was completed in 1880, can easily be seen from Ecola State Park.
The Presque Isle North Pierhead Lighthouse in Erie, Pennsylvania, is one of just four lighthouses found in the state.
The first rendition of the North Light – Block Island was built in 1829. After a few more attempts the lighthouse that stands today was completed in 1867 and still houses its original fourth order Fresnel lens.
Lighthouse keepers Patrick and Bridgett Comer activated the Haig Point Lighthouse on Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, for the first time on October 1, 1873.
Once a screwpile lighthouse sitting in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Port Lavaca, Texas, Halfmoon Reef Lighthouse was moved ashore in the 1940s.
Construction of the Port Isabel Lighthouse in Texas began in 1851 and was finished two years later. It is one of seven lighthouses in Texas.
Now at the Shelburne Museum outside of Burlington, Vermont, the Colchester Reef Lighthouse was stood on Colchester Reef, about a mile out into Lake Champlain. It was built in 1870-1871 at a cost of $24,500.
Visitors can climb the 142-foot Assateague Lighthouse near Chincoteague, Virginia. The original lighthouse was built here in 1833, but a taller, more powerful lighthouse was completed in 1867; construction was delayed due to the Civil War.
The 54-foot Old Point Comfort Lighthouse at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia, was commissioned by Thomas Jefferson and built in 1802.
Construction of the West Point Lighthouse began in July 1881 and began service in November of the same year. Today, it’s a proud historic reminder in Seattle’s Discovery Park.
The Patos Island Lighthouse in Washington’s San Juan Islands sits dramatically against snow-capped mountains.
The North Point Lighthouse in Milwaukee is one of 53 lighthouses found in Wisconsin.
The Sherwood Point Lighthouse in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, was officially established in 1883 after a two-year disagreement about the title to the site on which it sits.

