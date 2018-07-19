10 national parks to beat the heat
01 / 19
Crater Lake in summer. A view from the West Rim, taken near the Lightning Springs Picnic Area.
02 / 19
The Phantom Ship, an iconic formation rising from Crater Lake, as seen from the Sun Notch Trail.
03 / 19
Mount Katahdin stands as a mighty sentinel overlooking the nation’s newest national park, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.
04 / 19
Moose sightings are common in Katahdin Woods and Waters, where moose outnumber staff by several orders of magnitude.
05 / 19
Grand Teton National Park is filled with awe-inspiring views, but this one of the Cathedral Group (Grand Teton, Mt. Owen and Teewinot) from Cascade Canyon Turnout is a favorite.
06 / 19
A quiet reverie in Grand Teton can yield rare wildlife sightings of animals ranging from this beaver to the imposing cinnamon black bear.
07 / 19
One of many stunning vistas in Olympic National Park.
08 / 19
View of Lake Superior from a high trail in Isle Royale National Park.
09 / 19
A sunset at Todd Harbor, Isle Royale National Park.
10 / 19
Sunset at Rialto Beach. Along with its storied mountains and rainforests, Olympic National Park features 73 miles of coastline.
11 / 19
Sea oats are a vital component to dune formation at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
12 / 19
1991 aerial view of Cape Hatteras Light Station. In 1999, the entire Cape Hatteras Light Station was moved 2,900 feet to the southwest.
13 / 19
The tallest mountain in North America is known as Denali. Though it is not the highest elevation in the entire world, it towers impressively above nearby mountains and seeing it makes for an indelible memory.
14 / 19
Summer skies are too bright to see aurora, but by the end of August, the sun goes far enough below the horizon to potentially see the northern lights.
15 / 19
Hermit’s Rest Overlook along CO 92 above Morrow Point Lake and Morrow Point Dam.
16 / 19
View of the New River Gorge Bridge from the overlook at the north end of the gorge, near Fayetteville, West Virginia.
17 / 19
The New River, a tributary of the Kanawha River, flows through the states of North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia Much of the river's course through West Virginia is designated as the New River Gorge National River.
18 / 19
The Chandelier Ballroom of Lechuguilla Cave, Carlsbad Caverns National Park.
19 / 19
From large cave pools to stalagmites of all shapes and sizes, the beauty of Lechuguilla Cave is awe-inspiring.

Summer doldrums bearing down on you? This might be the perfect time to lift your spirits and lower the mercury by exploring the majesty of our national parks. Those 59 parks – and indeed many of the 417 lesser designated sites set aside by the National Park System – offer a plethora of opportunities to marvel at the jaw-dropping wonders of our natural world, far from the urban heat islands where many of us are marooned.

But with so much magnificence, how to narrow it down? Here’s a tip. Think in terms of three key characteristics: altitude, latitude and water. Depending on where you live, any one of those factors can shift your reality for the better. Combine two or three of them, and you’re golden.

Naturally the nation’s top attractions are going to attract some crowds. There you’ll need to be strategic to get out ahead of them, or avoid them entirely. Camp, get up early, and hit the trails; most visitors rarely go beyond the first half-mile. Check with the rangers for advice on quieter trails and campsites. Or choose a park or monument that’s less traveled.

Here are just a few in each of these categories to get you thinking. Before you know it, you’ll be trekking, rowing, biking, or just basking in the beauty of it all.

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon: The stunning cobalt blue of the nation’s deepest lake – and the world’s eighth deepest – is worth the trip itself. But there’s so much more to enjoy: the expansive views of this 7,700-year-old volcanic caldera, with the picturesque Wizard Island and Phantom Rock rising from its waters; the hot springs that dot this privileged spot in the middle of the Cascade Range; or prospecting for birds and wildflowers along the park’s 90 miles of trails. Hiking conditions are perfect, with average July and August high temperatures under 70 degrees and very little precipitation.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Maine: Much has been written about Acadia National Park, Maine’s stunning and unfortunately overcrowded national park. Consider an alternative: one of the newest additions to the National Park Service, Katahdin Woods offers a rare taste of true wilderness. Don’t expect a lot of amenities or cell phone coverage, and be prepared to fend for yourself – the entire 87,563 acres has more moose than staff people – but adventurous travelers will be rewarded with a real backwoods experience. Mountain bikers will enjoy the many miles of old logging roads; kayakers will love the solitude and the high-power white waters of the East Branch of the Penobscot River; and those looking for a more leisurely ramble can do the 16-mile, 2 ½-hour loop road and hiking trails along the way. Important: Get yourself a map, either at a local business or online at Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters.

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming: The timeless landscapes of this region have been inspiring tourism since the first dude ranches were set up in the early 1900s near Jackson Hole, the charming mountain town that plays host to many of the Grand Teton’s visitors. If you haven’t yet seen Yellowstone, it’s a must – but then escape the crowds and head for the back country of Grand Teton. You’ll need to be strategic there, as well, to enjoy some solitude and see the wildlife. Coulter Bay, for example, tends to draw fewer crowds than Jenny Lake. Check with the rangers, as always, for insights on the least-traveled parts of the park.  

Olympic National Park, Washington: Home to possibly the quietest spot in the Lower 48 according to acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton, the Hoh River Valley is one of the few temperate rainforests in the United States. Draped in ferns and carpeted with mosses, the forest is infused with a rare hush that if you’re very lucky might be broken by an endangered marbled murrelet. Or step out into a glade and catch the chirp of an Olympic marmot. The park’s wide range of ecosystems allows you to hike the Olympic Mountains one day and trek along the 73-mile wilderness coast the next.

Isle Royale National Park, Michigan: Isle Royale is one of the nation’s least-visited national parks, and one of very few where you can spend your vacation virtually vehicle-free. With the exception of a handful of National Park vehicles on a couple of short roads, all transportation is on foot or by boat. This island in the middle of Lake Superior has some of the finest qualities of the most popular parks: stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife and cool, clean air and water. Fishing and foraging can supplement your meals with a little local fare — bring a mushroom guide if you dare. Scuba divers come to explore the shipwrecks off the coast in the depths of Lake Superior. Conditions are rugged, so come prepared for backcountry conditions.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, North Carolina: One of the best escapes for folks in the Deep South – spectacular windswept beaches, lighthouses, nesting sea turtles, kiteboarding, crabbing – and few crowds. Summertime highs rarely top 85 degrees and the ocean breezes keep things fresh. The park features two different coast habitats: the Atlantic Ocean and the Pamlico Sound. Surfing is good on the Atlantic side, while the sound offers quiet waters where you can go snorkeling and discover the nursery grounds where many aquatic creatures are born.

Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska: The Native Athabascan name for the biggest mountain in North America was supplanted with the name of former U.S. President William McKinley for a century before President Barack Obama changed it back, but the Tall One towered just the same over the six million acres that make up one of the nation’s biggest and most iconic national parks. To really get a sense of its magnitude, plan to spend at least three full days in the park, giving yourself time to traverse its 90-mile-long road, exploring some trails along the way. A ranger-led Discovery Tour is recommended, as are the Triple Lakes Trail and the trails around Savage River.

Curecanti National Recreation Area, Colorado: This series of three reservoirs on the Gunnison River offer plenty of water for boating and fishing enthusiasts of all kinds. Off the water, the hiking, birdwatching and horseback riding are excellent, with splendid vistas and an outstanding diversity of wildlife. Catch a glimpse of a Gunnison Sage Grouse or witness the death-defying dive of a hunting peregrine falcon. From the handicap-accessible Neversink Trail to the rugged Hermit’s Rest trail, there’s a trek to meet every hiker’s capacities. Or see the park by horseback, with corrals at Dry Gulch and Ponderosa campgrounds.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico: There’s more than one way to use altitude to beat the heat: you can go up or you can go down. Carlsbad Caverns has been mapped to a depth of 1,600 feet, making it the second-deepest limestone cave in the U.S. The average temperature inside the caverns system is 56 degrees year-round – cool enough to hike with vigor through what Will Rogers once called “the Grand Canyon with a roof over it.” Tours are self-guided or ranger led and for every skill level. Warning – the park is in the Chihuahuan Desert and summer outdoor temperatures are often in the low 100s. Enjoy the desert at its best at sunset with the Bat Flight Program, when thousands of Brazilian free-tailed bats emerge from the caverns to hunt for their dinner.

New River Gorge National River, West Virginia: The rugged whitewater river that has cut the deepest and longest gorge through the Appalachian Mountains is among the oldest on Earth. The park’s 70,000 acres encompass some of the Appalachians’ most diverse habitat, best traversed by boat, bike or on foot if you want to immerse yourself deeply. The park also captures a glimpse into the area’s hidden history with the African American Heritage Auto Tour, which features a smart phone app that guides visitors and tells the stories of the many black coal miners, railroad workers, and other community members that helped shape this region.

Free national parks and public lands in every state
01 / 50
Alabama: Horseshoe Bend National Military Park - At this national park, you’ll find breathtaking sights. Cycle along the Tour Road that visits the solemn battleground or paddle a canoe on the winding Tallapoosa River. The state of Alabama had its bloody beginnings at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park. An 1814 battle was waged at Horseshoe Bend, leading to a treaty that required the native population to cede 23 million acres of land to the U.S. From this territory, the state of Alabama was carved.
02 / 50
Alaska: Gates of the Arctic National Park - National parks don’t get any wilder than this one. Gates of the Arctic National Park is a can’t-miss Alaskan destination. Rivers wind through the park, making it an ideal away-from-it-all destination for packrafting, backpacking or kayaking. Note that this park does not have roads or established trails.
03 / 50
Arizona: Montezuma Well National Monument - Visit the spot where life began, according to Yavapai legend, at Montezuma Well National Monument. Although access to the nearby Montezuma Castle National Monument costs $10, the Montezuma Well is free to access. There, you’ll see Native American ruins alongside the well and follow a nature trail as it winds below trees beside Beaver Creek, all part of what makes it one of Arizona’s hidden gems.
04 / 50
Arkansas: Hot Springs National Park - Hearken back to the Golden Age of Bathing on your visit to Hot Springs National Park. Go ahead and drink the water — or “quaff the elixir,” as they used to say back in the day. It’s safe, healthy for you and free at fountains and water bottle fill sites around the park. The Hot Springs National Park is among the best free places to visit in the state. Meander through eight bathhouses built between 1892 and 1923. Some bathhouses are now home to National Park Service offices, shops and museums. Others still provide baths in the thermal pools, but you’ll pay a fee to use them.
05 / 50
California: Channel Islands National Park - Experience California the way it used to be at Channel Islands National Park. The chain of islands is one of the best free national parks for an away-from-it-all experience. Bring your snorkel and fins to explore kelp forests, sea caves and coves of colorful fish. Or, explore island trails and relax on a remote beach, a little patch of paradise you might have all to yourself. Note that you will need to pay for a boat or plane ride to the islands.
06 / 50
Colorado: Hovenweep National Monument - Discover six prehistoric villages that once housed more than 2,500 people between A.D. 500 and 1300, and you can still see multistory towers clinging to the edge of rocky cliffs. The park is a designated International Dark Sky Park, making it one of the best places to go stargazing.
07 / 50
Connecticut: Weir Farm National Historic Site - You won’t have to imagine you’ve stepped into an Impressionist landscape at Weir Farm — you’ll be in one. The historic site is the only national park devoted to American painting. Explore a picturesque farmhouse, stone walls and gardens for free at the park. Feeling inspired? Pick up free art supplies at the park to experience a memorable family vacation.
08 / 50
Delaware: First State National Historic Park The U.S. has come a long way when it comes to religious and ethnic tolerance, but Delaware was actually one of the first regions to embrace diversity, even before becoming the first state to sign onto the constitution in 1787. Recount the lives of Swedish and Finnish settlers from as early as 1699 as you read ancient tombstones at the Old Swedes Church in Wilmington. Or visit the two-story brick home of John Dickinson, aka the “Penman of the Revolution,” who inspired the country to independence.
09 / 50
Florida: Biscayne National Park - You’ll find so much more at Biscayne National Park than on the miles of sandy beaches that Miami is famous for. Grab your snorkel and discover underwater shipwrecks along the Maritime Heritage Trail, or keep your feet dry to walk in the footsteps of early pineapple farmers. Visit during summer to witness loggerhead sea turtles nesting in the sand, or head to this national park in the winter for the perfect vacation destination to escape the cold.
10 / 50
Georgia: Jimmy Carter National Historic Site - Learn what life was like growing up for the 39th president of the United States at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site. Visit his boyhood farm where wayside audio exhibits let you hear about Carter’s childhood in his own voice. Recapture the excitement of his 1976 run for presidency at a free museum at the Plains Train Depot, and browse exhibits at the Plains High School and several visitors centers.
11 / 50
Hawaii: World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument - Take a break from sandy beaches and swaying palms to revisit a pivotal time in American history at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. See the sunken battleship USS Arizona still at rest where she was struck down about 15 minutes into the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Arrive early to get one of 1,300 free tickets to see the USS Arizona Memorial.
12 / 50
Idaho: Nez Perce National Historic Park - The legendary Nez Perce were among the final groups of Native Americans to offer formal resistance to the U.S. government, with their leader Chief Joseph heading an epic 1,170-mile, four-month migration in 1877 just ahead of a force of some 5,000 U.S. Army troops. Today, although only 6,500 descendants of the Nez Perce remain, you can still marvel at the mountains and valleys at Nez Perce National Historic Park, the historic home to the Nez Perce, including the site of the final battle of the Nez Perce War. Put on your hiking boots and walk in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark at Canoe Camp.
13 / 50
Illinois: Pullman National Monument - Pullman wasn’t your usual factory town. The Queen-Anne-style architecture and aesthetic appeal seem idyllic, but Pullman has its own bloody tales to tell. Discontented workers and U.S. Army troops clashed in 1894, leaving dozens dead. You can revisit the neighborhood’s storied history today as you walk through the green spaces of Arcade Park or marvel at the historic architecture.
14 / 50
Indiana: George Rogers Clark National Historical Park - Watch colorful kites dip and soar along the Wabash River at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, and don’t miss the elaborate memorial dedicated to the famed American frontiersman Colonel George Rogers Clark, where you can relive his travels as you gaze at seven 28-foot tall murals.
15 / 50
Iowa: Effigy Mounds National Monument - Visit more than 200 American Indian mounds at Effigy Mounds National Monument, with mounds in the shapes of turtles, bison, bears, deer and other animals as well as conical burial mounds in the park. Watch a 15-minute film on mound building at the visitors center and strike out on trails through the area’s breathtaking terrain.
16 / 50
Kansas: Fort Larned National Historic Site - Immerse yourself in authentic frontier military life at Fort Larned National Historic Site. You can stroll through historic buildings restored to their original appearance or wander nature trails. During special events, dive deeper into this historical site as you interact with staff dressed in period clothing.
17 / 50
Kentucky: Mammoth Cave National Park - Looking for a good place for a free family vacation? As the longest known cave system in the world, Mammoth Cave National Park is among one of the coolest places in the U.S. to visit with kids. You won’t get through all 400 miles of the cave, but you’ll have a great time exploring what early guide Stephen Bishop called a “grand, gloomy and peculiar place.”
18 / 50
Louisiana: Jean Lafitte National Historical Park - Explore not just one but six sites spread over southern Louisiana at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and see the French Quarter in a new way as you learn about its unique history and browse historic homes and museums. Then, watch alligators basking on the banks of a bayou at Barataria Preserve or clap along to Cajun music at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center.
19 / 50
Maine: Roosevelt Campobello International Park - Visit President Franklin Roosevelt’s beloved summer getaway at Roosevelt Campobello International Park. Wiggle your toes in the sand or explore the island trails to discover forests, bogs and beaches. The U.S. and Canada jointly administer, staff and fund the park.
20 / 50
Maryland: Glen Echo Park - You might not initially think of amusement parks when you think about visiting a national park, but in the early 1900s, Glen Echo Park was Maryland’s answer to Atlantic City and Coney Island and it’s been preserved for future generations. Today’s Glen Echo Park hearkens back to the old days with its historic buildings and attractions, a perfect backdrop for throwback vacation photos.
21 / 50
Massachusetts: Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site - You don’t have to wait for National Park fee-free days to learn how iron and steel was made in the 17th century. Visit Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site to see free demonstrations of the process that made this the birthplace of the American iron and steel industry. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding the ironworks by hiking its nature trail or strolling through its 17th-century herb garden.
22 / 50
Michigan: River Raisin National Battlefield Park - After the U.S. defeat at River Raisin, “Remember the Raisin” was the battle cry for the remainder of the War of 1812, but you’ll most likely remember this park for its picturesque riverfront. Hike a 0.6-mile loop through the battlefield, and browse through artifacts and exhibits in the visitors center. All told, it should make for what could be a memorable family vacation.
23 / 50
Minnesota: Voyageurs National Park - Let your cares slip away as you immerse yourself in the sounds, scents and sights of a boreal forest at Voyageurs National Park. Paddle interconnected water routes in your canoe or kayak or have a picnic at the water’s edge, and at night, gaze up at the stars. And if you’re tough enough to brave the Minnesota winter, you can go snowshoeing.
24 / 50
Mississippi: Natchez National Historical Park - Explore the grand architecture of antebellum mansions at Natchez National Historical Park. Although there are small entrance fees to enjoy guided tours inside most of the mansions, you won’t have to pay a penny to explore the William Johnson House. The famed barber built the home from bricks he gathered from buildings devastated by the tornado of 1840.
25 / 50
Missouri: George Washington Carver National Monument - Frail childhood health gave George Washington Carver enough freedom from plantation chores so he could tend to a secret garden hidden in the Missouri woodland. Take a journey along the Carver Trail to discover the woodland that inspired Carver as a child. Learn about his life at the visitors center museum, visit the graves of the plantation owners and see where the famous peanut product inventor was born.
26 / 50
Montana: Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site - Not only is Montana a great state for low-cost camping spots, it’s home to the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site. The ranch house was the center of a cattle empire once spanning 10 million acres, and it’s now a museum that honors America’s cattleman.
27 / 50
Nebraska: Homestead National Monument of America - The Homestead Act of 1862 spurred people of all backgrounds to head to the frontier to claim land, and Nebraska’s Homestead National Monument of America honors their journey into the west. Follow the Quilt Trail to discover the meaning behind popular quilt patterns made by thrifty women readying their families for the journey west, or visit the Palmer-Epard Cabin and imagine what life was like living in its one room with 10 children.
28 / 50
Nevada: Great Basin National Park - From sage-covered desert foothills to the aspen-shrouded slopes of Wheeler Peak, you’ll find a wide range of natural diversity at Great Basin National Park. Even though the park receives less than 10 inches of rainfall annually, more than 800 species of plants rest along its trails. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, too. You might notice a bighorn sheep peering down from lofty heights or a pygmy rabbit scuttling into the underbrush.
29 / 50
New Hampshire: Appalachian National Scenic Trail - If you’ve ever thought of hiking along the Appalachian Trail, New Hampshire is one state where you can enjoy the public footpaths. The trail rolls 161 miles through the state, with elevations ranging from 400 feet above sea level to nearly 6,300. Start at AMC’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center for a scenic hike into the White Mountains.
30 / 50
New Jersey: Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park - Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park is more than just another pretty waterfall. It’s also the site of the first planned industrial city in the U.S., with locomotives, paper and fabrics all manufactured in the area with power harnessed from the falls.
31 / 50
New Mexico: El Morro National Monument - Discover an oasis in the desert at El Morro National Monument. The natural watering hole is tucked at the base of colorful sandstone cliffs. Walk the Inscription Trail to read and see the history behind the watering hole, and see thousands of petroglyphs and inscriptions that bear witness to the visitors who sought refreshment there throughout the centuries.
32 / 50
New York: National Parks of New York Harbor - Home to the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., it’s no wonder New York has some of the best national parks that are also free, with the 11 National Parks of New York Harbor boasting 23 different potential destinations. Take a tour at the Castle Clinton on Manhattan Island’s southern tip or visit Federal Hall, where George Washington became the first president and the nation’s first Congress and Supreme Court worked.
33 / 50
North Carolina: Fort Raleigh National Historic Site - Fort Raleigh National Historic Site is one of the best national parks to unearth the country’s earliest history. Learn about Native Americans and the first New World settlers, see a monument commemorating the Roanoke Island Freedman’s Colony or simply stroll through forest trails and more.
34 / 50
North Dakota: Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site - Soak in the culture of the Hidatsa people at Knife River Indian Villages. Walk the Village Trail to view the remains of villages and experience a reconstructed earth lodge with its garden and drying racks. Pick up a free birding checklist at the visitors center and see how many you can spot along the park’s trails.
35 / 50
Ohio: Cuyahoga Valley National Park - Don’t forget your camera when you visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park: it is home to Everett Covered Bridge, one of the top places for photography in the national parks system. You can also stroll by the Ohio and Erie Canal or hike to Brandywine Falls.
36 / 50
Oklahoma: Chickasaw National Recreation Area - Bait your hook — Chickasaw National Recreation Area is one of the best national parks for fishing in the state of Oklahoma. Lake of the Arbuckles has 36 miles of shoreline with protected coves and clear water. Or head to the smaller Veterans Lake. Its 2.8-mile shoreline has handicapped-accessible trails, a fishing dock and plenty of picnic areas.
37 / 50
Oregon: Oregon Caves National Monument - Oregon Caves National Monument is one of the nation’s free national parks, but you’ll have to stay above ground to keep your trip free as there is a fee to enter any of the caves. But you can explore numerous hiking trails in the park and catch panoramic views of the Siskiyou Mountains or head inside the visitors center to experience interactive exhibits on the caves, mountains and wild inhabitants.
38 / 50
Pennsylvania: Valley Forge National Historical Park - Visit the 1777-78 winter encampment of General Washington’s army at Valley Forge National Historical Park. Drive a 10-mile self-guided tour to drink in the park’s natural beauty and learn how the men survived the winter and don’t miss Washington’s headquarters.
39 / 50
Rhode Island: Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park - This national park is still in its infancy, but there’s still plenty to do, like self-guided walking tours to discover historic mills and marvel at the elaborate architecture.
40 / 50
South Carolina: Congaree National Park - Discover 25 miles of hiking trails and a 2.4-mile boardwalk at Congaree National Park. For a change of pace, observe the forest from the vantage of the water by paddling down marked water trails in your canoe or kayak.
41 / 50
South Dakota: Minuteman Missile National Historic Site - Visit the site of the historical missile silo Delta-09 that housed the Minuteman Missile — a 1.2-megaton nuclear warhead — from the 1960s to the 1990s.
42 / 50
Tennessee: Great Smoky Mountains National Park - Jump in the car and drive some of the park’s 384 miles of road, picnic by a scenic waterfall, see the Place of a Thousand Drips or hike numerous trails during your trip. And, because of the terms of the deal that transferred its deed to the Federal Government, the park is and will remain fee free.
43 / 50
Texas: San Antonio Missions National Historical Park - In the early 1700s, missions were the hub of survival, offering protection from Apache attacks and help during times of drought and disease. Today, you can visit four missions at this historical park and explore other sights.
44 / 50
Utah: Timpanogos Cave National Monument - Hike your way to three limestone caves in remote Utah. Although you’ll need to pay for a tour to enter the caves, there’s plenty to see around the caves that’s free. Spy colorful Western Tanagers, Steller’s jays, hummingbirds and more, or bring a picnic and stroll a half-mile down to Swinging Bridge for views of the American Fork River and to go fishing for rainbow or brown trout.
45 / 50
Vermont: Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Park - Put on your hiking boots and bring a camera for inspiring hikes in Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Park. Take an easy 1.25-mile nature walk past gardens and a young tree plantation on the Junior Ranger Loop. Or hike the Pogue Loop Trail around the park’s 14-acre pond. If you’re looking for a more strenuous hike, ascend Mount Tom or South Peak for panoramic views of the countryside.
46 / 50
Virginia: Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts - Visit the only national park dedicated to the performing arts. Although the summer-only performances cost money, you won’t have to pay a dime to hear the songbirds of nature. Hike the Wolf Trap Track Trail to explore park woodlands and wetlands and discover dozens of species of birds regaling you with their own special song.
47 / 50
Washington: North Cascades National Park - Explore the dramatic mountain scenery punctuated by azure lakes of North Cascades National Park. Saddle up your trusty steed and explore the park by horseback or bicycle, then glide across a glimmering lake in your canoe or kayak.
48 / 50
West Virginia: Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park - Head to Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park to uncover natural and historic gems. Entrance to the towpath except from Great Falls is free. Learn about the C&O Canal on the free Williamsport Launch Boat Program and enjoy sights on the open water.
49 / 50
Wisconsin: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore - Walk along dramatic windswept beaches and rugged cliffs at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Or bring your kayak to explore sea caves along Lake Superior’s shoreline. If you want to keep your feet planted, explore 50 miles of trails that will take you through old farm sites and quarries, and along beaches and scenic overlooks.
50 / 50
Wyoming: Fossil Butte National Monument - Pop into the visitors center at Fossil Butte National Monument to discover the fossilized records of fish, reptiles, plants and insects that once called Fossil Lake home and let your kids create their own fossil souvenir and watch as experts process fossils. Outside, visit shaded picnic areas or set out on trails to drink in the natural beauty.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com